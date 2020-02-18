It’s safe to organize, attend public gatherings despite COVID-19 scare — DOH, DILG, DOT

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Tourism on Tuesday released a joint statement announcing that “it is safe to organize and attend public gatherings, meetings and festivals as long as all precautionary measures identified by the DOH
The joint statement, signed by three Cabinet secretaries, is a clarification of the DOH’s advisory on concerts and other public events and gatherings issued last February 7.
Health measures in place
“The guidelines in handling
“The safety of the public, especially our tourists and employees in the tourism sector, remains the priority of the Philippine government,” they added.
The DOH earlier recommended cancellation of big events or mass gatherings such as concerts, among others, “until further notice”
It also warned the public against organizing or going to events with a huge number of attendees and advised them to practice self-protection measures.
Prior to the DOH’s advisory, however,
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier declared temporary travel ban to China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
These travel restrictions, however,
Follow DOH's guidelines, event organizers told
Despite this, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said “the clarification bodes well for the tourism industry” citing that that the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sector is a huge contributor of tourism revenues and jobs.
“The MICE business has a long value chain involving the accommodation, transportation, food, recreation and retail sectors. It is critical that MICE events already
Following the clarification, Puyat encouraged event planners and organizers “to be more circumspect and to implement the guidelines prescribed by the DOH.”
“Equally important is the role of the DILG and the local government units in enforcing and monitoring the implementation of the said guidelines to ensure the safety of our guests,” she added.
'Nationwide shopping sale to push
through'
In a separate television interview, Puyat revealed that the country would hold a “nationwide shopping malls” sale in the whole month of March to attract local and foreign tourists.
Puyat said this
"Again, with the Department of Health, as long as precautionary measures are in place it's okay to have that nationwide sale," the tourism chief said in an interview with ANC.
The DOT also earlier announced that the tourism sector agreed to lower rates of tour packages, flights and accommodations amid the coronavirus threat.
The health ministry says an additional 88 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off the Japan coast.
The new cases came from a total of 681 fresh results, the ministry said, taking the total number of positive cases on the Diamond Princess to 542. — AFP
AirAsia announces flights between the Philippines and Taipei and Kaohsiung in Taiwan will resume soon with the Philippines' travel ban on Taiwan lifted.
Malacañang says Filipino migrant workers can now return to their jobs in Hong Kong and Macau.
“Those OFWs going back would have to make written declaration that they know the risk of going back to their place of work,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo says.
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay announces that
Dulay tweeted that the OFWs returning for work in these areas will
Today, DFA Sec Locsin’s advocacy has come true. OFWs returning for work in Hongkong and Macau have— Dodo Dulay (@dododulay) February 18, 2020
been exemptedfrom the outbound travel ban by the IATF-EID, subject to certain procedural formalities. Woohoo!! @ teddyboylocsin
Officials have launched Task Force NCov, covering Lamitan City, to enforce measures preventing the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in its barangays.
Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay have agreed to cooperate in overseeing the operation of the task force, according to separate statements on Tuesday by their respective offices. — The STAR/John Unson
