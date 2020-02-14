NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Candy in condom packs, which the Food and Drug Advisory is warning the public against buying.
Edd Gumban/ File
Public warned of candy in condom packaging
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - February 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against a candy brand that uses condom foil wrapper as packaging.

In an advisory issued yesterday, the FDA identified the brand as Dipsy Cornpop Lollipop, which comes in blue and red variants, manufactured by MM Lucky Multisales Corp.

“The public is advised against purchasing and consuming this product as it may pose risk to one’s health,” the FDA said.

This developed as the world observed International Condom Day yesterday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said condom is used to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease (STD).

WHO said non-lubricated condoms increase the risk of STDs as these are likely to tear.

The FDA said the lollipops are wrapped in the foil packaging of Duren condom.

The FDA warned all establishments against distributing or selling the product until they secure the appropriate authorization or a license to operate, and a certificate of product registration is issued.

The FDA said it would investigate the unauthorized use of condom foil wrapper in food packaging. It ordered the manufacturer to recall the product from the market.

DIPSY CORNPOP LOLLIPOP FDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace dismisses Trump's nonchalance on VFA termination
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Malacañang appears to doubt the sincerity of US President Donald Trump over his remarks on the Philippines' move to...
Headlines
fbfb
'Thank you, next': Trump fine with ending defense pact with Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 16 hours ago
"I never minded that very much, to be honest," Trump told reporters Wednesday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Fitch unit: Philippines-US relations unlikely to collapse; sweeter ties seen post-Duterte
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte let the cold air in when he decided to scrap the Philippines’ two-decade-old military agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
Espenido sacked for suspected drug links?
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, the controversial police official who led a bloody operation against members of an influential family...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's Philippine Depositary Receipt holders not owners, lawyer says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
Lim explained that PDRs give its holders “the right to own a share, but that right is subjected to law.”
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
‘COVID-19 shows no signs of mutation’ B
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The new coronavirus disease-2019 that has claimed the lives of over a thousand people shows no signs of mutation, the World...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace: ABS-CBN can apply for new franchise
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Television network ABS-CBN could still apply for a new franchise if the Office of the Solicitor General succeeds in its bid...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Public warned of candy in condom packaging
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against a candy brand that uses condom foil wrapper as packaging.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Valentine’s rooted in Christian love – bishop
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
An official of the Catholic Church has urged the public not to celebrate Valentine’s Day promoting divorce, same-sex...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ex-SC justice Buena, 87
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Arturo Buena, one of the magistrates who voted to uphold the constitutionality of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with