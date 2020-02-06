NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DepEd working on ticket refunds, alternatives after postponing activities over nCoV
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Stakeholders affected by the postponement of  major competitions for students due to the 2019 nCoV ARD threat may be able to refund or rebook their tickets, the Department of Education said, adding it is working on possible solutions.

"All DepEd officials, teachers, personnel, learners, parents, guardians and other participants in the National Schools Press Conference, National Festival of Talents and National Science and Technology Fair who have purchased non-refundable/non-rebookable plane tickets with Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific, please standby for further announcements regarding possible ticket rebooking or refund by the airline,” the department said Thursday.

The Education Department assured those affected that it is in the process of collating relevant information and seeking alternatives.

"We are currently gathering information regarding passengers and tickets purchased, and negotiating with the airlines for options. Thank you.”

On late Tuesday night, Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued a memorandum postponing events planned for February in response to the 2019 nCoV ARD threat.

“Upon advice of [Department of Health], all national and regional activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools, divisions, and/or regions are suspended,” the memo reads.

The suspension covers the following events:

  • National Science and Technology Fair
  • National Schools Press Conference
  • National Festival of Talents

The Palarong Pambansa scheduled in May, however, is not covered by the suspension and is seen to push through.

Off-campus activities like field trips have also been suspended, while gatherings of schools in division or district activities is "highly discouraged."

As of Wednesday noon, the Philippines recorded 133 patients under investigation.

Three cases have been confirmed with the only mortality so far being the first incident of an nCoV-confirmed patient's death outside of China.

A total of 30 cases have tested negative, while another 48 cases remain pending.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DEPED LEONOR BRIONES NATIONAL FESTIVAL OF TALENTS NATIONAL SCHOOLS PRESS CONFERENCE NATIONAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR NFOT NSPC NSTF
Philstar
Recommended
