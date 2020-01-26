Manhunt ordered for man photographed defecating at Intramuros

MANILA, Philippines — A manhunt has been ordered for the man, suspected to be a tourist, who was photographed defecating at the Baluarte de Dilao in Intramuros, the Manila City Public Information Office said on Sunday.

Manila City PIO chief Julius Leonen said Mayor Isko Moreno ordered Manila Police District Special Mayor’s Reaction Team chief Police Major Rosalino Ibay Jr. to conduct a manhunt operation of the suspect after the photographs of the man, believed to be a foreign national, went viral on social media.

The mayor has also directed Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila chief Charlie Duñgo to coordinate with the Intramuros administration regarding the incident.

"We are concerned [that] the one who posted it is using this for anti-Chinese sentiment," Leonen told reporters in a text message, quoting the preliminary reports from Intramuros.

"No verified report. We are trying to get in touch with the one who posted this but he is not responding."

Leonen said that Manila City has not yet received a confirmed report from the Intramuros Administration, who said that the site was found to be clean and without waste.

Built by the Spaniards in 1592, the San Francisco de Dilao or Baluarte de Dilao is a defensive bulwark intended to be one of the many fortifications of the walled city. It has long been considered to be a historical landmark.