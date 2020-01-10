BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Massacre suspect Gambayan Kasim is now in the custody of the Bangsamoro regional police.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Another Maguindanao massacre suspect arrested
John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 2:54pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — The police arrested Thursday another suspect in the Nov. 23, 2009 Maguindanao massacre and shot his companion dead for trying to interfere in the operation.

Gambayan Kasim, alias Lori Arip, is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

He voluntarily yielded when PRO-BAR agents barged into his house in Barangay Timbangan in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao, but a companion named Edsrail Guiomla pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and opened fire, provoking a brief gunfight that resulted in his death.

The team that frisked and cuffed Kasim found in his trouser pocket a fragmentation grenade, to be used as evidence in filing of a separate criminal case against him.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos, director of PRO-BAR, said Friday Kasim shall be turned over to the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 that issued the warrant for his arrest.

PRO-BAR operatives, backed by personnel of the Maguindanao provincial police, arrested early this week in nearby Datu Saudi Ampatuan town massacre suspect Faisal Dimaukom.

Minus Kasim and Dimaukom, there are still 78 suspects in the Maguindanao massacre still at large.

The atrocity, which left 58 people dead, 32 of them members of central Mindanao’s media community, is touted as the country’s worst election-related violence ever.

MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE SUSPECTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How long delays, spotty implementation of PhilHealth coverage law affect PWDs
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Para bang binigay lang pero wala naman laman. Masabi lang na may binibigay sa PWD but the fact [is] maraming batas pero nabibigay...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte signs salary law for 1.4 million government workers
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
About 1.4 million government workers are expected to benefit from the Salary Standardization Law 5, which was signed by President...
Headlines
fb tw
PNP to look into district chief who snatched reporter's phone at Traslacion
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said it will look into the incident of a police general confiscating a reporter's phone...
Headlines
fb tw
US Senate OKs resolution vs De Lima jailers
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States Senate has approved a resolution seeking sanctions against Philippine officials involved in the detention...
Headlines
fb tw
US Senate passes resolution urging sanctions on De Lima jailers
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The penalties called for in the resolution include the barring of entry and the freezing of assets of De Lima's detainer...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
5 minutes ago
Bongbong wants textbooks about Marcos years 'fixed'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 minutes ago
Marcos claimed the accounts about the abuse and corruption done by his family during the martial law years were part of the...
Headlines
fb tw
24 minutes ago
Locsin challenges activists at DFA picket to try to beat him up
24 minutes ago
Locsin told the crowd to "try it, o sige, bugbugin mo ako," which was not among the calls that the activists were making...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Palace: Popular Duterte not an 'autocratic president' as US senator claims
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Panelo cited Duterte’s recent approval rating of 87% and trust rating of 83%, referring to the Pulse Asia survey in...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos says he will run for national post in 2022
3 hours ago
Marcos said he will seek a national post in the next elections but he has not yet decided which position he will run for...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
330 tons of trash collected along Traslacion route
5 hours ago
Around 68 tons of garbage was collected Friday morning, figures from the Manila Department of Public Services showed.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with