SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Relatives and supporters of victims of the country's worst political massacre light candles during a vigil at a park in Manila on December 18, 2019, on the eve of a court verdict in the case. The alleged masterminds of the Philippines' worst political massacre will learn their fate December 19 when a Manila court issues its verdict, in a test of the justice system for a nation with a deep-seated culture of impunity.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Maguindanao massacre verdict: Zaldy Ampatuan, Andal Jr. found guilty of murder
(Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 4, 12:20 p.m.) — More than a decade since 58 people were killed in the worst case of election-related violence in Philippine history, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. and his brother Zaldy Ampatuan guilty. They are sentenced to reclusion perpetua without parole.

The following are the principal accused who were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of committing 57 counts of murder. Police said 58 people were killed in the 2009 massacre but the body of the 58th victim was never found.

  1. Datu Andal Unsay Ampatuan Jr.
  2. Datu Anwar Sajid Ulo Ampatuan
  3. Datu Anwar Ipi Ampatuan Jr.
  4. Saudi Mokamad (PINsp)
  5. Jonathan Engid (PO1)
  6. Abedin Alamada alias Kumander Bedi
  7. Talembo "Tammy" Masukat
  8. Theng Sali alias Abdullah Hamad Abdulkahar
  9. Manny Ampatuan
  10. Nasser Esmael alias Nasrudin Esmael
  11. Datu Zaldy Ampatuan
  12. Sukarno Dicay (PCI)
  13. Abusama Mundas Maguid (PSupt)
  14. Bahnarin Kamaong (PSupt)
  15. Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr.
  16. Tato Tampogao
  17. Mohades Ampatuan
  18. Mohamad Datumanong
  19. Misuari Ampatuan
  20. Taya Bangkulat
  21. Salik Bangkulat
  22. Thong Guiamano
  23. Sonny Pindi
  24. Armando Ambalgan
  25. Kudza Masukat Uguia
  26. Edres Kasan
  27. Zacaria Akil
  28. Samaon Andatuan

Also found guilty as accessories were more than a dozen who were police officers at the time of the massacre. 

The court sentenced the following to imprisonment of from six years to 10 years and eight months: 

  1. Michael Joy Macaraeg (PInsp)
  2. Felix Enate (PO3)
  3. Abibudin Abdulgani (PO3)
  4. Rasid Anton (PO3)
  5. Hamad Nana (PO2)
  6. Saudi Pasutan (PO2)
  7. Saudiar Ulah (PO2)
  8. Esprielito Lejarso (PO1)
  9. Narkouk Mascud (PO1)
  10. Pia Kamidon (PO1)
  11. Esmael Guialal (PO1)
  12. Arnulfo Soriano (PO1)
  13. Herich Amaba (PO1)
  14. Abdulgapor Abad (PSupt)
  15. Bong Andal

"Finally, justice has been served," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a statement to reporters. 

"We of course know that the principal accused here has been convicted but some of the accused have been acquited. This is something that the prosecution has more or less anticipated," he also said. 

"We're happy with the decision of the court. We trust that the judge has very extensively examined the evidence and we trust in her impartiality in her rendition of this very important judgment," he said as he acknowledged the "tireless effort" of government and private prosecutors in working towards the long-awaited verdict.

Bloodiest case of electoral violence

Members of the Ampatuan political clan are among the over 100 individuals who were tried for the Nov. 23, 2009 massacre, when relatives of then Maguindanao gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu and a convoy of 32 journalists were stopped and executed by gunmen.

Meanwhile, The court acquitted two other members of the powerful Ampatuan clan: Datu Akmad "Tato" Ampatuan Sr. and Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan.

The bodies of the victims were found buried in the town of Ampatuan in Maguindanao province.

Reacting to the verdict, Human Rights Watch said it would "help provide justice to the families of the victims, and build toward greater accountability for rights abuses in the country."

HRW deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said that advocates should use the verdict to push for political and judicial reforms to end the culture of impunity in the Philippines,

"More broadly, this verdict should prompt the country's political leaders to finally act to end state support for 'private armies' and militias that promotes the political warlordism that gave rise to the Ampatuans," he also said.

Arrest and trial

The massacre prompted then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to declare a state of emergency in Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces and in Cotabato City on November 24 to "prevent and suppress the occurrence of similar other incidents of lawless violence."

Martial law was declared in parts of Maguindanao on December 4 and lifted on December 12 as members of the Ampatuan clan, Arroyo's political allies, were taken into custody.

Andal Jr. and Zaldy are the primary accused in the case and are in government custody. Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan was allowed to post bail in 2015.

The trial, which began in January 2010, included 134 witnesses for the prosecution, with key witnesses telling the court "they heard the Ampatuans plan the killing as early as July 2009, and as late as November 19, 2009, or just four days before the massacre," according to a briefer by the Freedom for Media, Freedom for All coalition.

Prosecution witnesses also said they saw Datu Unsay (Andal Jr.) kill the victims and order his men to "hurry up" in burying the bodies, which were later found in a mass grave in Ampatuan town in Maguindanao.

The defense, meanwhile, presented witnesses from the Ampatuan municipal government who testified that Datu Unsay was in a meeting at the municipal hall during the time of the massacre. Datu Unsay also testified that he was not at the massacre site when it happened.

The defense also said that no forensic evidence was presented to directly link Datu Unsay to the killings.

Delays

The case suffered delays from the sheer number of people and records involved and from procedural requirements like bail hearings for 70 of the detained suspects.

"It was only on May 30, 2017, seven years after the trial began, that Judge [Jocelyn] Solis-Reyes denied Datu Unsay's petition for bail," FMFA said in its briefer, adding Judge Solis-Reyes also had to face nine motions for her to recuse herself from the trial.

"The numerous motions for reconsideration, the time given for the defendants to find new lawyers, as well as 'delaying tactics of the defense', tied up the case during the last three years," FMFA said.

The case was submitted for decision on August 22 and a verdict was expected in November, in time for the tenth year since the massacre. Judge Solis-Reyes the Supreme Court for 30 more days, however, citing the "voluminous records" in the case.

After years of hearings, the judge had to go through 165 volumes of records on the trial, 65 volumes of stenographic notes, eight volumes of the prosecution's documentary evidence, and the testimony of 357 witnesses.

As the trial the Regional Trial Court comes to a close, the case could go on longer before the verdict becomes final and executory at the Supreme Court. — with Patricia Lourdes Viray

AMPATUAN MASSACRE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE TRIAL
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 19, 2019 - 12:34pm

The Maguindanao massacre is the world’s deadliest attack on journalists, 32 of the 58 victims in the massacre were members of the press. 

December 19, 2019 - 12:34pm

The Supreme Court releases the dispositive portion of the Maguindanao massacre trial's verdict.

December 19, 2019 - 12:25pm

Of the 101 accused, the following were found guilty of acting as accessories. They are sentenced to imprisonment of six years of prision correcional as minimum up to 10 years and eight months of prision mayor as maximum.

  1. Michael Joy Macaraeg (PInsp)
  2. Felix Enate (PO3)
  3. Abibudin Abdulgani (PO3)
  4. Rasid Anton (PO3)
  5. Hamad Nana (PO2)
  6. Saudi Pasutan (PO2)
  7. Saudiar Ulah (PO2)
  8. Esprielito Lejarso (PO1)
  9. Narkouk Mascud (PO1)
  10. Pia Kamidon (PO1)
  11. Esmael Guialal (PO1)
  12. Arnulfo Soriano (PO1)
  13. Herich Amaba (PO1)
  14. Abdulgapor Abad (PSupt)
  15. Bong Andal
December 19, 2019 - 12:24pm

Of the 101 accused, the following were found guilty of acting as accessories. They are sentenced to imprisonment of six years of prision correcional as minimum up to 10 years and eight months of prision mayor as maximum.

  1. Michael Joy Macaraeg (PInsp)
  2. Felix Enate (PO3)
  3. Abibudin Abdulgani (PO3)
  4. Rasid Anton (PO3)
  5. Hamad Nana (PO2)
  6. Saudi Pasutan (PO2)
  7. Saudiar Ulah (PO2)
  8. Esprielito Lejarso (PO1)
  9. Narkouk Mascud (PO1)
  10. Pia Kamidon (PO1)
  11. Esmael Guialal (PO1)
  12. Arnulfo Soriano (PO1)
  13. Herich Amaba (PO1)
  14. Abdulgapor Abad (PSupt)
  15. Bong Andal
December 19, 2019 - 12:09pm

The following are the principal accused who were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of committing 57 counts of murder. They are sentenced to reclusion perpetua without parole. Police said 58 people were killed in the 2009 massacre but the body of the 58th victim was never found.

  1. Datu Andal Unsay Ampatuan Jr.
  2. Datu Anwar Sajid Ulo Ampatuan
  3. Datu Anwar Ipi Ampatuan Jr.
  4. Saudi Mokamad (PINsp)
  5. Jonathan Engid (PO1)
  6. Abedin Alamada alias Kumander Bedi
  7. Talembo "Tammy" Masukat
  8. Theng Sali alias Abdullah Hamad Abdulkahar
  9. Manny Ampatuan
  10. Nasser Esmael alias Nasrudin Esmael
  11. Datu Zaldy Ampatuan
  12. Sukarno Dicay (PCI)
  13. Abusama Mundas Maguid (PSupt)
  14. Bahnarin Kamaong (PSupt)
  15. Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr.
  16. Tato Tampogao
  17. Mohades Ampatuan
  18. Mohamad Datumanong
  19. Misuari Ampatuan
  20. Taya Bangkulat
  21. Salik Bangkulat
  22. Thong Guiamano
  23. Sonny Pindi
  24. Armando Ambalgan
  25. Kudza Masukat Uguia
  26. Edres Kasan
  27. Zacaria Akil
  28. Samaon Andatuan
December 19, 2019 - 12:02pm

International rights monitor Human Rights Watch says the "momentous" guilty verdict handed down by the judge on the Maguindanao massacre case should help provide long-awaited justice to the victims' families and build toward greater accountability for rights abuses in the country.

"Advocates should use this verdict to spur further political and judicial reforms to ultimately end the impunity that has plagued the country for far too long," Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson says in a statement.

"More broadly, this verdict should prompt the country’s political leaders to finally act to end state support for 'private armies' and militias that promotes the political warlordism that gave rise to the Ampatuans."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10 years since Maguindanao massacre, watchdog sees little change in safety protocols for journalists
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Ten years since the Ampatuan massacre, and there has been “very little” change for safety protocols for Filipino...
Headlines
fb tw
Ombudsman slams journalist over ‘SALN wiretapping’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires yesterday slammed veteran journalist Malou Mangahas for supposedly secretly recording their informal...
Headlines
fb tw
Live updates: Maguindanao massacre judgment day
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Get updates as we await the decision on the gruesome slaughter that killed 58 individuals, including 32 media workers.
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 3 days ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Ombudsman decries 'wiretapping' by PCIJ, mum on Duterte SALN release
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 19 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires denied giving any interview to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism about President...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Ampatuan clan member: We're hoping the judge sees fairness
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Benzar Ampatuan was among 14 Ampatuan family members criminally charged in connection to the Maguindanao massacre.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Ampatuan massacre victim’s kin: It’ll be a slap in the face of justice system if we don’t win this
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
“It will be a slap in the face of the justice system in the Philippines if we don’t win this case.”
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Camp Bagong Diwa on lockdown on Ampatuan massacre judgment day
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The decision on the gruesome slaughter that killed 58 individuals will be handed down today after a decade-long trial.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Judgment day
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The long wait for justice will finally be over for the victims of one of the most gruesome incidents in Philippine histo...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
PCGG welcomes probe on Marcos case setbacks
13 hours ago
The Presidential Commission on Good Government yesterday welcomed the plan of the Senate to investigate its recent string...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with