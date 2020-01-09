BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
The US Congress meets at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
US Capitol Visitor Center website
US Senate passes resolution urging sanctions on De Lima jailers
(Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The US Senate has passed a resolution condemning the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and that also calls on US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on government officials linked to her arrest and detention.

Senate Resolution 142, entitled "A resolution condemning the Government of the Philippines for its continued detention of Senator Leila De Lima, calling for her immediate release, and for other purposes" was submitted by Senator Ed Markey in April 2019 and was passed "with an amendment and an amended preamble by Voice Vote," according the website of the US Senate.

Invoking the Global Magnitsky Act, the resolution also calls for sanctions for "members of the security forces and officials of the Government of the Philippines responsible for extrajudicial killings" and calls for the Philippine government to free De Lima from what the Senate recognized as "a wrongful detention."

Simple resolutions express the sense of a chamber of Congress. They do not require the president's signature and do not have the force of law. 

Adoption of the resolution follows a long back-and-forth between the two governments over a provision in the US 2020 budget bill barring those implicated in De Lima's arrest from entering the United States. 

The Global Magnitsky Act gives the US executive branch the authority to impose travel restrictions and financial penalties on those deemed to be human rights violators anywhere in the world.

The penalties called for in the resolution include the barring of entry and the freezing of assets of De Lima's detainers. 

This is a developing story. 

