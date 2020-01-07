File photo shows a woman sells vegetables from her pushcart at a market in Sta. Mesa, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo
Inflation quickens anew in December but 2019 average within target
(Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 9:23am
MANILA, Philippines — Price growth quickened further in December mainly fueled by higher transport costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday, adding the government hit its inflation target for 2019.
Inflation in December accelerated to 2.5%, faster than 1.3% registered in November.
In 2019, inflation averaged 2.5%, settling within the state’s 2%-4% annual target.
“The main source of the upward trend in December 2019 inflation was the annual increase in the index of transport,” the PSA said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended