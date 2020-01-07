Inflation quickens anew in December but 2019 average within target

MANILA, Philippines — Price growth quickened further in December mainly fueled by higher transport costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday, adding the government hit its inflation target for 2019.

Inflation in December accelerated to 2.5%, faster than 1.3% registered in November.

In 2019, inflation averaged 2.5%, settling within the state’s 2%-4% annual target.

“The main source of the upward trend in December 2019 inflation was the annual increase in the index of transport,” the PSA said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

