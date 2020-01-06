EXPLAINERS
In this file photo from 2017, Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez and her brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr. arrive at the NAIA-3 with police escorts on their way to Camp Crame.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
PNP jail warden, lawyers told: Explain Princess Parojinog leaving detention sans court knowledge
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 6:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court ordered the Philippine National Police Custodial Center and lawyers of Nova Princess Parojinog to explain why she left her detention cell at the police headquarters without court authorization last November.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 228 Presiding Judge Mitushealla Manzanero-Casiño issued a Show Cause Order against the warden of the PNP Custodial Center and Parojinog’s counsels.

They are ordered to explain why Parojinog, former vice mayor of Ozamiz City, left the detention facility on Nov. 12, 2018 “without the knowledge of this court,” where she is facing drug possession charges.

The court said Parojinog was allowed furlough without proper authority and even though she did not seek one from the court.

The order is dated December 17, 2019 but was made public only Monday.

Christmas furlough granted

In the same court order, Parojinog was allowed to visit her brother, Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., at Camp Bagong Diwa last December 23.

Prosecutors opposed Parojinog’s plea for Christmas furlough, citing "high security risks."

The prosecutors also said that "the grant of furlough is tantamount to giving accused Parojinog preferential treatment."

But the court granted Parojinog’s furlough and allowed her to visit her brother at his detention cell for four hours on December 23.

Parojinog and her brother were arrested in a bloody raid in their residence on July 2017. Their father, Reynaldo Sr., was killed in the said raid.

Bloody 2017 drug raid

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier identified their father, then-Ozamiz City mayor, as one of the public officials liked to the illegal drug trade.

Also killed in the raid are their mother Susan, brother Octavio, sister Mona and other associates.

On May 2019, Quezon City RTC Branch 79 found Parojinog Jr. guilty on drug possession and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

