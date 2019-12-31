SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Banac identified the erring policeman as Cpl. Nelson Jagmoc, 35, who is assigned with the Butuan City police station.
Cop, 2 soldiers among persons arrested for indiscriminate firing
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A policeman and two soldiers were among 18 persons arrested for indiscriminate firing of guns during the Christmas holidays wherein seven victims were injured nationwide, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said seven persons were injured in separate cases of indiscriminate firing from Dec. 16 to 30, including five victims in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and two in Metro Manila.

Banac identified the erring policeman as Cpl. Nelson Jagmoc, 35, who is assigned with the Butuan City police station.  

He was nabbed after he fired his handgun in the air during a heated argument with his live-in partner in Barangay Los Angeles, Butuan at around 2 p.m. last Dec. 26

The policeman, who was drunk at the time of the incident, is facing criminal and administrative charges. If found administratively liable, he could face dismissal from the service as indiscriminate firing is a grave offense.

Banac told radio station dzMM that the cop has been arrested and jailed and his gun confiscated.

The two soldiers, meanwhile, were arrested for indiscriminate firing at around 11:19 p.m. in Cotabato City last Dec. 18. 

Capt. Jemar delos Santos, spokesman for the BARMM police, identified one of the soldiers as Cpl. Dane Bajet, 37.

The soldiers together with two militiamen and three civilians were drinking at a videoke bar in Barangay Rosary Heights 9.

Bajet later handed over his 9 mm service pistol to one of the civilians when it accidentally went off.

The splinters from the bullet and concrete floor hit the soldiers’ five drinking companions.?Fifteen others were arrested for the same offense including three in Metro Manila, two each in Davao, Northern Mindanao and Bicol and one each in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Banac urged gun owners to be responsible and not use their firearms during the New Year’s Eve festivities to avoid injuring other people.

At least 22 people were also hurt as a result of firecrackers, which is lower compared to the 307 persons injured during the holiday festivities last year.

Banac said they have intensified operations to confiscate banned firecrackers and pyrotechnic products as their goal is to reduce the cases of fireworks-related injuries by at least 50 percent.

He assured the people that banned firecrackers seized in inspections are not being recycled by policemen as these are being disposed of in public.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) yesterday warned that those who illegally transport firecrackers aboard ships would be arrested. 

The PCG is not discounting the possibility that there would be individuals who would try to smuggle firecrackers on board passenger ships either for personal use or for business purposes.  

“Our commandant, Admiral Joel Garcia, had issued a directive to ensure the safety and security in all sea terminals nationwide. Aside from being vigilant against the bringing of sharp objects and other prohibited objects on board vessels, our Coastguardsmen manning the ports should particularly be on the lookout for firecrackers,” said PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo.

He said those caught illegally carrying firecrackers would be apprehended and charged for violating Republic Act 7183 or The Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices.

“We also warn the shipping companies not to conspire with those who would illegally bring firecrackers on board their ships because they would be endangering the lives of the other passengers. They would be violating circulars of the Maritime Industry Authority, and we would recommend the cancellation of their franchise,” Balilo added.

He pointed out that having combustible firecrackers aboard ships is “too risky. A slight mistake could trigger a fire or an explosion, especially if there is a large quantity of firecrackers.”

Balilo said that to further increase their vigilance against the illegal transport of firecrackers, the Coast Guard would be assisted by trained canines that could sniff baggage and tell if they conceal contraband. With Evelyn Macairan

