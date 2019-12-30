On Rizal Day, Robredo says true progress cannot be achieved through brutal solutions

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Rizal Day reminded Filipinos that taking shortcuts and using violence cannot lead to true progress for the country.

In her message on the 123rd commemoration of Jose Rizal’s death, Robredo recalled how the martyred hero, through his writing, stirred the country from sleep to see the problems in the country that we continue to face to this day.

“Through his letter to his friend Ferdinand Blumentritt, Rizal gave us a glimpse into his dream for our motherland,” Robredo said. She quoted:

We want the happiness of the Philippines, but we want to obtain it through noble and just means, for right is on our side and therefore we ought not to do anything wrong. If I have to act villainously in order to make my country happy, I would refuse to do it because I am sure that what is built on sand sooner or later would tumble down.

The vice president then stressed that the effective way to address the country’s problems is only through “doing what is right, in the proper way.”

“We will not attain true progress through hastened and brutal solutions, especially those that go against the laws,” she added in Filipino.

Robredo sat as co-chairperson of the Interagency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs for weeks until Duterte fired her. During her stint, the vice president, who called for a review of the bloody drug war, said that the government should not address the drug menace by looking at it as a problem of crime.

“We should look at it not just using the ends of crimes or criminal justice but also using the lens of health and the fact that addiction is a medical and sociological problem,” she said then.

On Rizal Day, Robredo further urged: “Let us remain true to our principles and convictions so that we may achieve change that does not leave anyone behind and that gives justice to all.”

“By doing what is right and good, we can elevate the lives of our people and bring prosperity to our beloved Philippines,” she added. — Kristine Joy Patag