Bill seeks to raise incentives for athletes who shine in int'l sporting events

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to increase the cash incentives of Filipino athletes who receive medals in international sporting events has been filed in the Senate.

Sen. Sonny Angara filed Senate Bill 1225, which seeks to amend Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

The filing of the proposed legislation came after the Philippines—host of the 30th Southeast Asian Games—topped the medal table of the biennial meet with 149 golds.

Angara described the achievements of national athletes as “truly historic.”

“With such stellar performance, it is only fitting that our national athletes and their coaches receive higher incentives from the government as they go on compete in other international competitions,” he said.

The proposed increases are as follows:

Asian Beach Games and Asian-level competitions

Gold medalists: from the present P500,000 to P600,000

Silver medalists: from the present P250,000 to P350,000

Bronze medalists: from the present P100,000 to P150,000

SEA Games

Gold medalists: from the current P300,000 to P400,000

Silver medalists: from the current P150,000 to P200,000

Bronze medalists: from the current P60,000 to P100,000

ASEAN Para Games

Gold medalists: from the present P150,000 to P200,000

Silver medalists: from the present P75,000 to P125,000

Bronze medalists: from the present P30,000 to P75,000

“The added incentives will encourage Filipinos to engage in sports, especially those which have yet to attract mainstream popularity and represent the country in the future,” Angara also said.