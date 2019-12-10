Noynoy Aquino lands in hospital

MANILA, Philippines — Amid speculations about his health, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was admitted to the Makati Medical Center yesterday for still unknown reasons.

Reports said the former chief executive, who served the country from 2010 to 2016, would undergo a “heart procedure” and is in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However, his former spokesperson, Abigail Valte, posted on her Twitter account that Aquino was only in the facility “for a scheduled check-up and a routine procedure” and that the confinement at the ICU was only to limit the number of visitors that could see him.

Valte also said she informed Aquino about the reports on his hospitalization, and the latter joked that he might go through a heart procedure because he is “heartbroken.”

Aquino was not able to attend some occasions, including the death anniversary of his father and namesake Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. last Aug. 21 and the launch of the memoir of his mother, former president Corazon Aquino, entitled “To Love Another Day.”

A close relative of Aquino confided to The STAR that “his feet were swollen” at that time.

During Ninoy’s death anniversary last Aug. 21, Aquino’s youngest sister Kris revealed that he is “not OK.”

“I’m sorry kung nawi-weird-an kayo but iba ang light niya (I’m sorry if you find this weird but he’s showing a different light), if you’re Chinese you know,” she said.

“These past three years had been tough on him,” she added, and appealed to “please include him in your prayers because he needs strength.”

She also slammed his brother’s critics, saying he silently takes accusations thrown at him.