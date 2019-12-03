Duterte: I'll stop riding motorcycles when I'm dead

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a history of health problems attributed to motorcycle crashes, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will never stop riding.

In an interview with "Unang Hirit", the president was asked when he would stop riding motorcycles to which he responded: “Kung patay na ko (When I’m dead).”

“Hindi ako maghihinto dahil pag maghihinto ako, mabuti pang mamatay na lang. Wala na eh. Kung wala na ring kaligayahan yung buhay mo...mabuti pang mamatay na,” Duterte said in the taped interview aired Tuesday morning.

(I won’t stop riding motorcycles because if I do, I’d be as good as dead. There’s no more point. If there’s no joy in life...I’m better off dead.)

Duterte cut short his October trip to Japan due to “unbearable pain” in his back following a motorcycle mishap.

Last year, then-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also said the president suffers from recurring, severe migraines attributed to a previous motorcycle crash.

“This has been a recurring problem of the President, nagkakaroon siya ng matinding migraine (he experiences severe migraines) from time to time. He says this is related to an earlier motorcycle accident that he suffered. But it comes and goes,” Roque said in a Jun. 7, 2018 press briefing.

Duterte also said early this year that he cannot bend due to spinal problems caused by a motorcycle crash.

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted in December 2018 showed that 66% of Filipinos are worried about the president's state of health.

“Marami pa rin hindi nakaintindi...Hindi ako pwedeng mag-bend kasi ang spine ko sa — nadisgrasya ko sa motor,” the president said in a speech during the first National Assembly of the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas in February.

(Many still don’t understand...I can’t bend because of my spine — I got in a motorcycle crash.)

Panelo, asked in an October 25 press briefing if the president’s motorcycle activities had clearance from or were consulted with his doctor, said it was unnecessary.

“Eh, wala naman iyon eh. Kumbaga, sumakay ka lang pinainit mo lang, tapos pinaandar mo lang ng konti, wala iyon. Don’t think that is a deviation,” Panelo said.

(That’s nothing to be concerned about. In other words, you just warmed up the vehicle, rode it for a while, it’s nothing.)

In March, the presidential spokesperson said a migraine was the reason for Duterte’s absence from several events in Davao City.

The president last year promoted motorcycle safety during the closing ceremony of the Motorcycle Riding Course and Motorcycle Safety Training held in Davao City.