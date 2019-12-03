SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In an interview with Unang Hirit aired Dec. 3, 2019, the president said he would only stop riding motorcycles once he is dead.
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go
Duterte: I'll stop riding motorcycles when I'm dead
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a history of health problems attributed to motorcycle crashes, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will never stop riding.

In an interview with "Unang Hirit", the president was asked when he would stop riding motorcycles to which he responded: “Kung patay na ko (When I’m dead).”

“Hindi ako maghihinto dahil pag maghihinto ako, mabuti pang mamatay na lang. Wala na eh. Kung wala na ring kaligayahan yung buhay mo...mabuti pang mamatay na,” Duterte said in the taped interview aired Tuesday morning.

(I won’t stop riding motorcycles because if I do, I’d be as good as dead. There’s no more point. If there’s no joy in life...I’m better off dead.)

Duterte cut short his October trip to Japan due to “unbearable pain” in his back following a motorcycle mishap.

RELATED: Duterte gets aching hip after minor motorcycle mishap

Last year, then-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also said the president suffers from recurring, severe migraines attributed to a previous motorcycle crash.

“This has been a recurring problem of the President, nagkakaroon siya ng matinding migraine (he experiences severe migraines) from time to time. He says this is related to an earlier motorcycle accident that he suffered. But it comes and goes,” Roque said in a Jun. 7, 2018 press briefing.

Duterte also said early this year that he cannot bend due to spinal problems caused by a motorcycle crash.

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted in December 2018 showed that 66% of Filipinos are worried about the president's state of health.

“Marami pa rin hindi nakaintindi...Hindi ako pwedeng mag-bend kasi ang spine ko sa — nadisgrasya ko sa motor,” the president said in a speech during the first National Assembly of the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas in February.

(Many still don’t understand...I can’t bend because of my spine — I got in a motorcycle crash.)

Panelo, asked in an October 25 press briefing if the president’s motorcycle activities had clearance from or were consulted with his doctor, said it was unnecessary.

“Eh, wala naman iyon eh. Kumbaga, sumakay ka lang pinainit mo lang, tapos pinaandar mo lang ng konti, wala iyon. Don’t think that is a deviation,” Panelo said.
(That’s nothing to be concerned about. In other words, you just warmed up the vehicle, rode it for a while, it’s nothing.)

In March, the presidential spokesperson said a migraine was the reason for Duterte’s absence from several events in Davao City.

The president last year promoted motorcycle safety during the closing ceremony of the Motorcycle Riding Course and Motorcycle Safety Training held in Davao City.

HARRY ROQUE RODRIGO DUTERTE SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Wanted: PNP chief who will kill all drug lords
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte wants a “better deal” in choosing the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, saying the...
Headlines
fb tw
Packing 'violent' winds, Typhoon Tisoy makes landfall in Sorsogon
14 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy hit the Philippines' landmass in Gubat, Sorsogon at 11 p.m. on Monday.
Headlines
fb tw
Disaster response agencies on standby, residents told to be alert as Philippines braces for ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Rosette Adel | 18 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday said that all concerned disaster-related agencies were ordered to be on...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte: I'll stop riding motorcycles when I'm dead
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Despite a history of health problems attributed to motorcycle crashes, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will never stop...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
De Lima files bill empowering disability council on int'l day of PWDs
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Malinaw sa akin: Hindi awa ang kailangan nila, kundi ang malalim na pag-unawa sa kanilang sitwasyon," De Lima said.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Ex-envoy to ASEAN is China's new ambassador to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Beijing's former ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Huang Xilian will be replacing Zhao Jianhua as Chinese...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Walang Pasok: Palace suspends work in gov't offices due to ‘Tisoy’
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Malacañan on Tuesday declared a half-day work for government offices amid the inclement weather caused by Typhoon...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
NGCP: China can't remotely shut off Philippine power grid
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The National Grid Corporation denied reports that China can remotely shut off the Philippines' power infrastructure.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with