Duterte gets aching hip after minor motorcycle mishap

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte figured in a minor motorcycle accident at the Presidential Security Group Compound Malacañang Park Wednesday night.

" Sumemplang sa motor si (Duterte) kagabi habang nagmo -motor," Sen. Bong Go said.

According to Go, the president's hip was aching after the motorcycle mishap. Duterte is now resting at Bahay Pagbabago and was prohibited from going out.

PSG Commander Eriel Niembra said the president was testing his motorcycle when the incident happened.

Niembra added that there was no need to bring Duterte to the hospital or the clinic as he did not get any injury.

The PSG commander clarified that the president did not fall down from his 650cc dirt bike.

"'Di naman sumemplang ... sumabit lang one tire sa obstruction paglabas from garage," Niembra said.

Duterte did not immediately see a doctor after the incident but he will go for a check-up later, according to Go. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with reports from Christina Mendez