EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Apr. 2, 2018 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte takes time to appreciate the motorcycles on display during 24th Annual Convention of the National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs of the Philippines at the Peñaranda Park in Legazpi City. The president figured in a minor motorycle accident Wednesday night.
Presidential photo/Rolando Mailo
Duterte gets aching hip after minor motorcycle mishap
(Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte figured in a minor motorcycle accident at the Presidential Security Group Compound Malacañang Park Wednesday night.

"Sumemplang sa motor si (Duterte) kagabi habang nagmo-motor," Sen. Bong Go said.

According to Go, the president's hip was aching after the motorcycle mishap. Duterte is now resting at Bahay Pagbabago and was prohibited from going out.

PSG Commander Eriel Niembra said the president was testing his motorcycle when the incident happened.

Niembra added that there was no need to bring Duterte to the hospital or the clinic as he did not get any injury. 

The PSG commander clarified that the president did not fall down from his 650cc dirt bike.

"'Di naman sumemplang... sumabit lang one tire sa obstruction paglabas from garage," Niembra said.

Duterte did not immediately see a doctor after the incident but he will go for a check-up later, according to Go. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with reports from Christina Mendez

MOTORCYCLE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte expresses ‘utmost disappointment’ with PNP
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Philippine National Police officials received a dressing down from President Duterte at a closed-door command conference Tuesday...
Headlines
Locsin wants ‘offensive’ map scene deleted from ‘Abominable’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ top diplomat has suggested a “universal boycott” of DreamWorks movies in the country following...
Headlines
Ex-speaker named special envoy to Japan
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Former House speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. has been appointed special envoy of the President to Japan for trade and market...
Headlines
Villar still richest senator; De Lima poorest
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar, whose family is engaged in property and shopping malls, remains the richest member of the Senate, while...
Headlines
Magnitude 6.3 quake rocks parts of Mindanao
16 hours ago
The earthquake was recorded at Intensity IV (Very Strong) in General Santos City, where a fire was reported at a shopping...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Chinese ship that sank GemVer possibly part of maritime militia — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Tracking the moves of the Chinese vessel that sank Philippine fishing boat GemVer 1 would suggest that it was more than just...
Headlines
3 hours ago
PAGASA: 'Perla' not yet a threat to country
3 hours ago
“Perla” is not forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and may even weaken into an LPA while still inside...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Two years since the end of the Marawi siege: What's changed?
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
What was once a bustling economic hub, two years later, still remains in ruins: shuttered and unpeopled. 
Headlines
13 hours ago
Internal affairs wants to break away from PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
With the Philippine National Police embroiled in a drug scandal, the PNP Internal Affairs Service wants the investigating...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘If Marcos won, he wouldn’t seek further recount’
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s seeking to have the votes in three areas in Mindanao nullified may be proof of...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with