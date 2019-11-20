EXPLAINERS
A father watches as a health worker (L) administers polio vaccine on his child during a vaccination drive at an informal settlers area in Manila on Oct. 14, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH confirms 3 more polio cases in Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of individuals who contracted polio has risen to seven two months after an outbreak was declared in the country.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three new cases of polio in Mindanao: a two-year-old girl from Maguindanao, a one-year-old boy from Cotabato City and a four-year-old girl from North Cotabato.

Two of the new cases did not receive any dose of the polio vaccine, while one received incomplete doses.

Of the seven confirmed cases nationwide, six were from Mindanao. One case was reported in Laguna.

The re-emergence of polio comes after the Philippines was hit by measles and dengue outbreaks earlier this year stoked by falling vaccination rates.

Polio can cause paralysis and can be fatal in rare cases. The disease has no cure and can only be prevented with several doses of oral and injectable vaccines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from The STAR/Shiela Crisostomo

