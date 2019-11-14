Duterte still looking for ‘honest’ PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte is reportedly having a hard time finding an honest and competent official that would be appointed chief of the Philippine National Police.

“He is still looking (for an honest PNP chief),” Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go disclosed yesterday.

It has been almost a month and Duterte has not yet appointed a new PNP chief after beleaguered former police chief Oscar Albayalde went on terminal leave on Oct. 14 prior to his retirement from the service on Nov. 8 after he was implicated in the operations of so-called “ninja cops” or erring policemen who sold illegal drugs that were seized during an operation in Pampanga in 2013.

“It’s the prerogative of the President to choose from one-star general to three-star generals now at the PNP hierarchy,” said Go said when asked if the choices are limited to the top three police officials at the PNP.

“Wala pa po, hanggang ngayon, wala pa siyang pinipili,” said Go who was Duterte’s former special assistant.

The President is letting the PNP reflect and find ways to clean their organization of scalawags.

“Hinayaan na muna niya na linisin nila ang gusot at yung dumi dyan sa loob,” Go said.

The PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) had filed criminal charges against Albayalde in connection with the missing P648 million worth of shabu seized by the alleged ninja cops.

CIDG officials submitted their amended complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) panel of prosecutors wherein aside from the 13 original policemen tagged as ninja cops, they also included Albayalde.

The 13 other respondents are police Supt. Col. Rodney Baloyo IV, Senior Inspector Joven de Guzman Jr., Senior Police Officer 1 Jules Maniago, SPO1 Donald Roque, SPO1 Ronald Santos, SPO1 Rommel Muñoz Vital, SPO1 Alcindor Tinio, SPO1 Dante Dizon, SPO1 Eligio Valeroso, Police Officer 3 Dindo Dizon, PO3 Gilbert de Vera, PO3 Romeo Guerrero Jr. and Police Officer 2 Anthony Lacsamana.

The DOJ had ordered a reinvestigation of the questionable operation of the 13 policemen that were then under Albayalde, who was provincial director of the Pampanga police in 2013.

Last Monday, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte would go on a three-day break.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea would have been designated as officer-in-charge had Panelo not retracted his statement.

Panelo said the Chief Exeucutive would instead be working from home in Davao City and there is no need to appoint any caretaker.

“He continues to work. Even if you say he will not be here for three days, he might just show up and travel to Jolo or Zamboanga to visit the troops,” he said.

“In fact, the President does not want to rest. Even if you say he was advised by the doctor to rest, he doesn’t want to rest. He does not want to stay at home for long because he wants to work,” Panelo said.

The PNP is now headed by officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa who is also PNP deputy chief for administration.

Gamboa is one of the contenders for the top police post along with PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan and Directorial Staff chief Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Emerging contenders include newly appointed National Capital Region Police Office chief Gen. Debold Sinas, Southern Tagalog regional police chief Gen. Vicente Danao, Region 11 police chief Gen. Filmore Escobal, acting Central Luzon director Brig. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia and Gen. Gilbert Cruz.