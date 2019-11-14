EXPLAINERS
The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah dispatched a team to Al Ula in Madinah province on Monday to assist the three OFWs and two other Filipina workers in distress.
Rudy Santos/File
3 OFWs raped by employers in Jeddah
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - November 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three female Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Jeddah were allegedly sexually assaulted by their employer and passed to different employers to do odd jobs for a fee.

The victims were assisted by a lawyer and a translator in presenting their complaint against their employer at the Al Ula Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The accused employer was immediately detained after the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.

Legal representation by the legal retainer of the consulate will be provided to the victims.

They will also be assisted in their criminal and labor complaints, and will be brought to the consulate for temporary shelter.

