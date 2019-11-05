EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents are evacuated from a damaged condominium building after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019.
AFP/Manman Dejeto
Senate bill seeks 5-day calamity leave for disaster-stricken workers
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen Leila de Lima is pushing for a measure that seeks to give five-day special emergency leave with pay for government and private sector workers directly affected by natural calamities or disasters.

De Lima is hoping Senate Bill 1123 will “at the very least soften the blow of the unforeseen and the inescapable.”

If the bill becomes a law, the five-day “calamity leave” with pay will be available upon the declaration of a state of calamity by the president or by the Local Sanggunian.

Qualified to take a “calamity leave” are individuals stranded in affected areas, individuals who contracted diseases caused by a disaster, those caring for immediate family members affected by natural calamities or disasters and those needing to repair and clean up their damaged house urgently.

Availment of such leave “shall be limited to the grounds and circumstances and only upon compliance with the requirements set forth and in conformity with the issued guidelines.”

De Lima's proposal does not yet have a counterpart measure at the House of Representatives, although Rep. Manuel Cabochan (Magdalo party-list) has filed a bill  to give "certified disaster service volunteers" up to 15 days of paid leave to help the Philippine Red Cross during disaster relief operations.

The Philippines is prone to tropical cyclones because it is located along the Pacific region near the equator—a location that generally produces heavy rains and strong winds. On average, 20 tropical cyclones hit the Philippines annually.

The country is also part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a path characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

“Recognizing the environmental consequences of the geographical location of the Philippines as the Pearl of the Orient Seas, the State through this Act seeks to dampen the natural adversities that plague the people,” De Lima said.

DISASTERS LEILA DE LIMA NATURAL CALAMITIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No administrative raps vs Albayalde – DILG chief
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
No administrative charges would be filed against former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief general Oscar Albayalde since...
Headlines
DOLE exec gunned down in Malate
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A senior labor officer of the Department of Labor and Employment was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men in Malate, Manila...
Headlines
Potential cyclone ‘Quiel’ seen to enter PAR within 24 hours
7 hours ago
Once it enters the country’s jurisdiction, the tropical depression will be named “Quiel.”
Headlines
Chinese envoy bids farewell to Congress, gets medal of achievement
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The House conferrred the Congressional Medal of Achievement to outgoing Chinese envoy Zhao Jianhua.
Headlines
Lorenzana: No need for quake foreign aid
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
After warning of a “humanitarian crisis” in quake-hit areas, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured the public...
Headlines
Latest
20 minutes ago
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 minutes ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
38 minutes ago
Senators urge Robredo to accept drug czar post
38 minutes ago
Duterte-allied senators urged Vice President Leni Robredo to accept her designation as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
2 hours ago
PDEA chief welcomes Robredo as 'drug czar' a day after saying she will fail
2 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino has welcomed the new role of Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Lumads, Makabayan bloc urge House probe into schools closure
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Hayahay on Tuesday told Philstar.com that despite the group only being able to communicate with the Makabayan bloc during...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Donors urged to coordinate with government after donated food downs dozens
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
At least 29 quake-affected residents of Makilala, North Cotabato were downed by food poisoning from a donation on Monday...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with