Senate bill seeks 5-day calamity leave for disaster-stricken workers

MANILA, Philippines — Sen Leila de Lima is pushing for a measure that seeks to give five-day special emergency leave with pay for government and private sector workers directly affected by natural calamities or disasters.

De Lima is hoping Senate Bill 1123 will “at the very least soften the blow of the unforeseen and the inescapable.”

If the bill becomes a law, the five-day “calamity leave” with pay will be available upon the declaration of a state of calamity by the president or by the Local Sanggunian.

Qualified to take a “calamity leave” are individuals stranded in affected areas, individuals who contracted diseases caused by a disaster, those caring for immediate family members affected by natural calamities or disasters and those needing to repair and clean up their damaged house urgently.

Availment of such leave “shall be limited to the grounds and circumstances and only upon compliance with the requirements set forth and in conformity with the issued guidelines.”

De Lima's proposal does not yet have a counterpart measure at the House of Representatives, although Rep. Manuel Cabochan (Magdalo party-list) has filed a bill to give "certified disaster service volunteers" up to 15 days of paid leave to help the Philippine Red Cross during disaster relief operations.

The Philippines is prone to tropical cyclones because it is located along the Pacific region near the equator—a location that generally produces heavy rains and strong winds. On average, 20 tropical cyclones hit the Philippines annually.

The country is also part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a path characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

“Recognizing the environmental consequences of the geographical location of the Philippines as the Pearl of the Orient Seas, the State through this Act seeks to dampen the natural adversities that plague the people,” De Lima said.