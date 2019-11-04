Mindanao quakes death toll climbs to 22; nearly 30,000 infrastructures damaged

MANILA, Philippines — Two earthquakes that devastated Mindanao last week have killed at least 22 people and injured 424 others, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The casualties in Davao Region and Soccsksargen died due to landslides, falling and collapsing debris, a falling tree and cardiac arrests resulting from the earthquakes, the NDRRMC said in its situation report on Monday morning.

The youngest reported casualties were aged seven. Two others are still reported missing.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake last Tuesday, October 29, caused the deaths of three in Davao Region and nine in Soccsksargen. The Thursday, October 31, quake recorded at magnitude 6.5, meanwhile, led to the deaths of 10 in Soccsksargen, according to the NDRRMC report.

A total of 37,706 families or more than 188,000 people were affected in 238 barangays due to the tremor. Of these, 4,800 families or 24,000 people are taking temporary shelter in 34 evacuation centers.

A total of 29,453 infrastructures in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccskargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were reported damaged. These include houses, schools, health facilities, public structures, places of worship, commercial establishments, roads and bridges.

Of the figure, 21,144 were completely destroyed. Almost all (97%) of which were houses in North Cotabato. Makilala reported the most damage with 18,997 houses leveled and 1,707 others partially damaged.