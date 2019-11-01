Over 1,000 aftershocks recorded after powerful North Cotabato quakes

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Friday said it recorded a total of 1,349 aftershocks following the earthquakes that struck Cotabato (also called North Cotabato) twice in the span of three days.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake with its epicenter northeast of Tulunan, North Cotabato occurred on Thursday, preceded by a nearby 6.6 magnitude quake on Tuesday.

A total of 381 aftershocks were recorded as of Friday noon for the 6.5 magnitude earthquake, Phivolcs told Philstar.com. The 6.6 magnitude quake, meanwhile, registered 968 aftershocks as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“Due to the magnitude of these events, small to moderate-sized earthquakes are expected to occur in the epicentral area and may continue for several days to weeks, some of which may be felt,” a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council report released Friday morning read.

An October 16 earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude brings the total to three strong quakes to hit Mindanao in less than a month.

Phivolcs Science Research Specialist Erlinton Olavere said the North Cotabato tremors were connected.

“Kasi magkakatabi ‘yung fault na identified...So possibly nagkakaroon ng adjustment or gumalaw ‘yung fault dahil nagre-react ‘yung isang fault din,” Olavere said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

(This is because the identified faults are interrelated...So it’s possible that there’s an adjustment or the faults are moving because the other fault is reacting.)

Phivolcs, in an October 29 earthquake primer, said that central Mindanao is one of the "seismically active" regions in the country because of active faults in the area, like the M’lang Fault, Makilala-Malungon Fault, North Columbio Fault, South Columbio Fault and the western extension of the Mindanao Fault (Cotabato-Sindangan Fault).

“Cotabato Trench is also a major source of earthquakes, which can affect the region. In addition, there are other nearby local faults, some of which may be covered by recent deposits, and could be sources of small to strong magnitude earthquakes,” the primer read.