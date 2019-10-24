EXPLAINERS
File photo shows a LRT-1 train.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LRT-1 to extend operating hours for Christmas season
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Line 1 will extend its operational hours this Christmas season to accommodate the expected influx of passengers.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation, private operator of LRT-1, announced on Thursday that the extended train service will start on October 25 until December 31.

On weekdays, the last trip from Baclaran Station in Pasay City will be at 10 p.m., while the last trip from Roosevelt Station in Quezon City will be at 10:15 p.m.

On weekends, the last train will depart from Baclaran at 9:30 p.m. and from Roosevelt at 9:45 p.m.

There will be no changes in the first trip for both northbound and southbound trips which start at 4:30 a.m.

On Christmas Eve, the operating schedule of LRT-1 will be from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Trips on New Year’s Eve will start at 4:30 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m.

LRT-1 will be open to service passengers on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will not implement longer operating hours during holidays because work on the replacement of the system’s dilapidated rails begins this month. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

