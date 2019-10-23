EXPLAINERS
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte represented the Philippines in lieu of her father who was prompted to cut short his trip due to “unbearable pain” in his back following his motorcycle mishap last week.
Office of the presidential spokesperson/Released
Sara Duterte attends Japanese Emperor Naruhito's banquet
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest daughter Sara Duterte on Tuesday attended the banquet that marked Japanese Emperor Naruhito's formal ascension to the throne.

The court banquet, attended by dignitaries from around 180 countries, was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

Davao City Mayor Duterte represented the Philippines in her father's place. The president cut his trip short due to “unbearable pain” in his back following his motorcycle mishap last week.

READ: Duterte cuts short Japan visit due to 'unbearable' back pain

She donned a pink Filipiniana terno during the sit-down Japanese-style dinner at the banquet.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the gathering was scheduled from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. but Sara left the event at 11 p.m. as she spent time to chat with world leaders.

She mingled with Emperor Naruhito and wife Empress Masako as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinz? Abe.

Sara is set to attend another banquet on Wednesday, this time hosted by Abe. Abe invited the heads of state and representatives of other governments.

On Tuesday, Sara also attended the enthronement ceremonies. She wore a green terno designed by Silverio Anglacer. —Rosette Adel

