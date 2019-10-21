EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents of Sitio Queborosa in Infanta, Quezon survey a stretch of the Kaliwa River where a planned dam will be built. Construction of the dam will mean they will have to move either to higher ground or to a relocation site.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo
DENR issues ECC for Kaliwa Dam project
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:17 p.m.) — The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has obtained an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the Environment department’s Environmental Management Bureau for the proposed P18.7-billion Kaliwa Dam project.

The certificate is one of the requirements, including the free and prior informed consent of indigenous Dumagat communities that will be affected by the project, for MWSS and contractor China Energy Engineering Corp. to proceed with the China-funded project.

EMB Director Metodio Turbella on October 11 issued the ECC, which covers the construction and operation of a gravity dam along Kaliwa River in Rizal and Quezon provinces.

The ECC allows a project to proceed to the next stage of project planning, which includes securing approvals from other government agencies.

“With the issuance of this ECC, you are expected to implement the measures presented in the environmental impact statements intended to protect and mitigate the project’s adverse impacts on community health, welfare and the environment,” Turbella said in the ECC.

The certificate was issued after proponents submitted an Environmental Impact Statement, which is a “comprehensive study of the significant impacts of a project on the environment.”

“However, you may proceed with the project implementation only after securing the necessary permits from other pertinent government agencies. Environmental considerations shall be incorporated in all phases and aspects of the project,” the EMD director also said.

"Non-compliance with any of the provisions of this certificate shall be sufficient cause for its cancellation and/or imposition of a fine in an amount not to exceed [P50,000] for every violation thereof," the ECC also reads. 

Conditions

According to the certificate, proponents must institute "and strictly implement" an Information, Education and Communication Program to inform stakeholders of measures to mitigate the project's effects on the environment, including measures for environmental disaster risk reduction.

MWSS must also submit memoranda of agreement with affected local government units for social development programs in their areas and implement proframs that will protect the cultural heritage of the Dumagats who have lived there for generations.

It must also develop an Integrated Watershed Management Plan and "ensure the structural soundness/stability of the dam through compliance with internationally accepted structural dam design standards."

According to an EMB executive summary on the project, 1,465 households in three villages in Rizal and Quezon will be affected by the project, 1,041 of which “will be at risk of flooding and other effects of possible dam failure or dam break.”

The number of households that will be directly affected by the project is lower at 424 households in Barangay Magsaysay and Pagsangahan will be affected.

The dam project “will also indirectly impact 56 indigenous people households and will place around 284 IP households at risk of flooding and other effects of possible dam failure or dam break.”

Kaliwa Dam is meant to be a medium-term water source for Metro Manila, complementing Angat Dam, the current main source.

It is expected to add 600 million liters per day to the capital's water supply.

 

This is a developing story

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES KALIWA DAM PROJECT METROPOLITAN WATERWORKS AND SEWERAGE SYSTEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP puts key officials on 3-month probation
8 hours ago
PNP placed all its key officials under probation for three months days after top cop Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his...
Headlines
House to review K to 12
By Jess Diaz | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives will review the effectiveness of the K to 12, or 12-year basic education program, Speaker Alan...
Headlines
UP Visayas students might be 'imitating' Duterte, Panelo says
6 hours ago
The UP Visayas students might just be emulating the chief executive, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.
Headlines
What a 43-year-old forecast got right about Metro Manila's present problems
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Although many of the Urban Development Project’s initiatives centered around slum upgrading service projects including...
Headlines
Carpio 'happy and sad' as he bids SC farewell
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
“Happy because I have done my best to serve our people... sad because I am bidding farewell to my family of the last...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
DFA chief: Widodo, Bolkiah expressed concern for Duterte after motorcycle mishap
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday said the heads of state of Indonesia and Brunei expressed their concern...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Lagman seeks repeal of ‘archaic’ crime of offending religious feelings
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) has filed a bill seeking to decriminalize the act of offending religious feelings—a crime...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Ruling party has 'no similarity' to Nene Pimentel's PDP-Laban — Saguisag
4 hours ago
The ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party is no longer the same alliance that Senators Aquilino...
Headlines
7 hours ago
US Coast Guard chief arrives in Manila to affirm US-Philippines ties
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz as he arrived in Manila.
Headlines
19 hours ago
Palace opposes two-year workers’ probationary period
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang is opposed to the bill seeking to extend workers’ maximum probationary period from six months to two...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with