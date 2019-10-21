DENR issues ECC for Kaliwa Dam project

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:17 p.m.) — The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has obtained an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the Environment department’s Environmental Management Bureau for the proposed P18.7-billion Kaliwa Dam project.

The certificate is one of the requirements, including the free and prior informed consent of indigenous Dumagat communities that will be affected by the project, for MWSS and contractor China Energy Engineering Corp. to proceed with the China-funded project.

EMB Director Metodio Turbella on October 11 issued the ECC, which covers the construction and operation of a gravity dam along Kaliwa River in Rizal and Quezon provinces.

The ECC allows a project to proceed to the next stage of project planning, which includes securing approvals from other government agencies.

“With the issuance of this ECC, you are expected to implement the measures presented in the environmental impact statements intended to protect and mitigate the project’s adverse impacts on community health, welfare and the environment,” Turbella said in the ECC.

The certificate was issued after proponents submitted an Environmental Impact Statement, which is a “comprehensive study of the significant impacts of a project on the environment.”

“However, you may proceed with the project implementation only after securing the necessary permits from other pertinent government agencies. Environmental considerations shall be incorporated in all phases and aspects of the project,” the EMD director also said.

"Non-compliance with any of the provisions of this certificate shall be sufficient cause for its cancellation and/or imposition of a fine in an amount not to exceed [P50,000] for every violation thereof," the ECC also reads.

Conditions

According to the certificate, proponents must institute "and strictly implement" an Information, Education and Communication Program to inform stakeholders of measures to mitigate the project's effects on the environment, including measures for environmental disaster risk reduction.

MWSS must also submit memoranda of agreement with affected local government units for social development programs in their areas and implement proframs that will protect the cultural heritage of the Dumagats who have lived there for generations.

It must also develop an Integrated Watershed Management Plan and "ensure the structural soundness/stability of the dam through compliance with internationally accepted structural dam design standards."

According to an EMB executive summary on the project, 1,465 households in three villages in Rizal and Quezon will be affected by the project, 1,041 of which “will be at risk of flooding and other effects of possible dam failure or dam break.”

The number of households that will be directly affected by the project is lower at 424 households in Barangay Magsaysay and Pagsangahan will be affected.

The dam project “will also indirectly impact 56 indigenous people households and will place around 284 IP households at risk of flooding and other effects of possible dam failure or dam break.”

Kaliwa Dam is meant to be a medium-term water source for Metro Manila, complementing Angat Dam, the current main source.

It is expected to add 600 million liters per day to the capital's water supply.

This is a developing story