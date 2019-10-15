EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Senator Nene Pimentel is very ill and currently under treatment. Doctors and hospital staff are doing their best to help him. We ardently ask that you join us in prayer for his full and complete recovery,” the former senator’s family said in a statement.
Geremy Pintolo
Ex-Senate president Pimentel in ICU
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - October 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. is under intensive care, his family confirmed last night.

“Senator Nene Pimentel is very ill and currently under treatment. Doctors and hospital staff are doing their best to help him. We ardently ask that you join us in prayer for his full and complete recovery,” the former senator’s family said in a statement.

News of Pimentel’s condition broke out after PDP-Laban spokesman Ron Munsayac in his Twitter account asked for prayers for the recovery of the former senator, who is confined in an undisclosed hospital in Metro Manila.

“We are humbly asking our friends and partymates in the @PDPLABAN to pray for the full & speedy recovery of our founder and Chairman Emeritus Tatay Aquilino ‘Nene’ Pimentel, Jr. who is currently in the ICU,” Munsayac tweeted.

Known as the “father of the Local Government Code,” Pimentel is father of incumbent Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

The elder Pimentel was elected senator in 1987 and served until 1992. He again served from 1998 to 2010. He was elected Senate president from 2000 to 2001 during which he and then chief justice Hilario Davide Jr. presided over the impeachment trial of then president Joseph Estrada.

Pimentel served as Senate minority leader from 2001 to 2002 and from 2004 to 2010.

He founded the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino in 1982, which later merged in 1986 with the Lakas ng Bayan — the party founded by the late former senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

 

AQUILINO “NENE” PIMENTEL JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
"If upon examination of such ballots and proof, and after making reasonable allowances into account, the protestant or...
Headlines
Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped...
Headlines
Albayalde's 'non-duty status' won't clear him of liability — senators
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The decision of Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde to step down as head of the Philippine National Police will not spare him from...
Headlines
Urban planner blames politics for inaction on 'catastrophic' traffic predicted 43 years ago
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"... it's short term and opportunistic not long term and visionary."
Headlines
Robredo lawyers emphasize PET rules in new pleading
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
“Without any evidence, no matter how loud the cry of cheating may be, this election protest must be dismissed,”...
Headlines
Latest
53 minutes ago
Albayalde bids PNP goodbye
By Romina Cabrera | 53 minutes ago
Linked to illegal drugs by former colleagues just days before his retirement, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Leni to SC: Don’t change rules in VP protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 53 minutes ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday asked the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal,...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
PNP chief’s move lauded, but probe to continue
By Alexis Romero | 53 minutes ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año lauded the decision of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde to step...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
OIC Gamboa vows policy change at PNP
By Romina Cabrera | 53 minutes ago
Newly designated Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa vowed yesterday that there will be no...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Second round of polio vaccination kicks off
By Lino Dela Cruz | 53 minutes ago
The Department of Health kicked off yesterday the second round of supplemental door-to-door vaccination against polio in some...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with