EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows military personnel.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Bill seeks to hike hazard pay of Armed Forces personnel in conflict areas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao filed a bill seeking to increase the monthly hazard pay of military personnel assigned in conflict areas to as much as P20,000 from the current P540.

“Personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines are the country’s frontlines in dealing with apprehensions in the borders and tensions with terrorist and extremist groups. The AFP defends our country despite the exposure to danger and possibly risking their lives,” Pacquiao, an Army reservist, said in the explanatory note of Senate Bill 970.

The bill, if passed into law, will also adjust the hazard pay for doctors and nurses deployed to conflict areas to P10,000 monthly.

“The State’s national security is essential in maintaining peace and order in our country. With this, it is appropriate to compensate those who risk their lives to serve and protect our country,” Pacquaio said.

Funding for the implementation of the proposed legislation will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

In 2017, Pacquiao was promoted to the rank of a full-fledged colonel after finishing his General Staff Course. The boxing champion-turned-lawmaker first enlisted in the Army Reserve Force with the rank of sergeant in 2006.

Pacquiao introduced the bill months after the base pay increase for military and other uniformed personnel became effective this year. In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed a joint resolution authorizing a pay increase for the military, the police and other uniformed personnel in the government.

Last week, Duterte mentioned in passing a pay hike of “35% or more” for teachers within the year after the government adjusted the compensation of soldiers and policemen.

But the Alliance of Concerned Teachers said 35% pay increase “is not enough to allow us a decent living and dignify our profession.”

There were at least five bills in the upper house seeking to increase the salaries of or give additional compensation to educators.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Albayalde goes on ‘non-duty’ leave
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Embattled Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde has opted to go on “non-duty status” effective...
Headlines
Speakership term sharing may be scuttled — House leaders
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
The term-sharing arrangement between Reps. Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig-Pateros and Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque for...
Headlines
‘POGO workers going TNT’
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
A party-list lawmaker yesterday urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to take steps in preventing thousands of Chinese...
Headlines
Leni relieved by CJ assurance on poll protest
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday she felt relieved by Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin’s assurance that the poll...
Headlines
Commute challenge won’t solve transport problem – DOJ chief
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra is not inclined to take on a lawmaker’s commute challenge requiring government officials...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Urban planner blames politics for inaction on 'catastrophic' traffic predicted 43 years ago
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"... it's short term and opportunistic not long term and visionary."
Headlines
2 hours ago
Chief Justice Bersamin: 'No regrets' in SC stint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Chief Justice Bersamin has been with the SC for over a decade and has spent his last year at the high court as chief mag...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Korean Coast Guard ship in Manila for goodwill visit
3 hours ago
A Korea Coast Guard ship arrived at South Harbor, Port Area in Manila Monday morning for a five-day goodwill visit.
Headlines
3 hours ago
LRT-2 may resume full operations before Christmas
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
LRT-2 operations may return to full operations within two to three months instead of the initial estimate of nine months...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Albayalde steps down as PNP chief amid 'ninja cops' issue
4 hours ago
General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as PNP chief as he battles allegations of coddling cops involved in drug recycling.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with