Duterte vows hike in teachers' salaries coming

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte assured teachers that their pay hike is forthcoming but could not say exactly when the adjustment would take effect.

Duterte, whose late mother Soledad was a public school teacher, said the salaries of teachers may increase by about 35%.

"It’s coming, their increases. But not doubled. There are a lot more teachers, my God. But it is forthcoming," the president told reporters in Davao City upon his arrival Sunday from Russia.



"I think it’s about — the last time they were discussing was about 35 (percent) but it could be more, I do not know," he added.

Asked when the salary increase would be tackled, Duterte replied: "You know, government is such a very complex animal. And you cannot just… If I give you the timeline then I could not make it on the deadline, I have to explain more than what is expected of government."

"Mas mabuti’t na lang ‘yan kung nandiyan na, sinasabi ko nandiyan na ‘yan. Basta sinabi ko may increase din sila (It's better to say that it's forthcoming. I said they would get an increase). That I’m very sure of," he added.

Teachers' groups have been asking the government to increase the pay of teachers, saying their present salaries are no longer enough to provide the needs of their families.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition has been seeking a P10,000 per month across-the-board salary hike while the Alliance of Concerned Teachers has been calling for a P30,000 salary for Teacher I, P31,000 for Instructor I and P16,000 pay for salary grade 1 government employees.

