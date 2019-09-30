Palace says UP frat man's death should be gentle reminder to 'extend kindness' to all

MANILA, Philippines — The death of a University of the Philippines student who was tagged in an alleged hazing incident should remind everyone to be kind and understanding, Malacañang said Monday, as it maintained that it does not condone violence in or outside schools.

The state university confirmed last Sunday that a member of the Sigma Rho Fraternity who was named in the group's online conversations about hazing, has died. The conversations about the hazing committed against fraternity neophytes were leaked online and went viral on social media.

In a statement, UP said all forms of violence, harassment, discrimination and cruelty has no place in its campus. The university also appealed to the public and to the media to exercise caution when sharing or reporting sensitive stories out of respect for the privacy of the bereaved.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, a member of Sigma Rho Fraternity, said the Palace condoles with the family, friends, classmates and loved ones of the student for the tragic loss.

"We hope that this will serve as a gentle reminder to everyone to extend kindness, patience and understanding to all, regardless of the circumstances, especially as we are now in the age of interactive computer-mediated technology," Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo reiterated that President Rodrigo Duterte is against any form of violence.

"Whether it’s a fraternity or outside of school, we do not want it," he said in a chance interview.

Panelo reiterated that hazing should become a heinous crime so leaders of fraternities would be subjected to criminal prosecution.

"When you (conduct hazing), that is intentional, so there is conspiracy," he added.

Panelo said it would be up to UP officials to look into the hazing incident.

"I’m sure they will be filing criminal charges...We will wait for the findings," he said.

But Panelo also cited the need to validate the claims made in social media, saying it is possible that some people may just be maligning the fraternity.

"It should be investigated. We don’t know yet, we have to wait for the final conclusion of the investigation," he said.