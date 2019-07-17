Angat water level keeps dropping despite Falcon’s rains

MANILA, Philippines — The water elevation at Angat Dam continued to drop despite the rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon in the past three days.

The water level at Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan dipped to 158.38 meters as of early Wednesday morning, data from state weather bureau PAGASA showed.

The latest reading is 0.31 meters lower than the 158.69 meters recorded Tuesday.

The dip in the reservoir’s water level happened as parts of the country experiences heavy rains due to “Falcon.”

PAGASA also noted a drop in the water levels of other dams except for Ambuklao in Benguet and San Roque in Pangasinan.

Weather forecasters earlier said Angat Dam needs at least 350 millimeters of rainfall to reach its 180-meter operating level. This amount of rainfall should shower the Angat watershed in one event to improve the reservoir’s water level considerably.

At least 1,160 mm is needed to attain the dam’s normal high water level of 210 meters.

The STAR reported that “Falcon” is expected to bring 50 to 100 mm of rain over Bulacan, where the reservoir is located.

Angat Dam provides more than 90% of the potable water needs of Metro Manila residents who are currently experiencing rotational service interruption after the National Water Resources Board slashed the allocation for Maynilad and Manila Water to 36 cubic meters per second.

The NWRB earlier advised Metro Manila residents to store rainwater and recycle wastewater. — Gaea Katreena Cabico