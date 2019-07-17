NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows a fisherman of the Dumagat tribe on his boat at Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan
AFP/Noel Celis
Angat water level keeps dropping despite Falcon’s rains
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — The water elevation at Angat Dam continued to drop despite the rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon in the past three days.

The water level at Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan dipped to 158.38 meters as of early Wednesday morning, data from state weather bureau PAGASA showed.

The latest reading is 0.31 meters lower than the 158.69 meters recorded Tuesday.

The dip in the reservoir’s water level happened as parts of the country experiences heavy rains due to “Falcon.”

PAGASA also noted a drop in the water levels of other dams except for Ambuklao in Benguet and San Roque in Pangasinan.

Weather forecasters earlier said Angat Dam needs at least 350 millimeters of rainfall to reach its 180-meter operating level. This amount of rainfall should shower the Angat watershed in one event to improve the reservoir’s water level considerably.

At least 1,160 mm is needed to attain the dam’s normal high water level of 210 meters.

The STAR reported that “Falcon” is expected to bring 50 to 100 mm of rain over Bulacan, where the reservoir is located.

Angat Dam provides more than 90% of the potable water needs of Metro Manila residents who are currently experiencing rotational service interruption after the National Water Resources Board slashed the allocation for Maynilad and Manila Water to 36 cubic meters per second.

The NWRB earlier advised Metro Manila residents to store rainwater and recycle wastewater. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

ANGAT DAM WATER LEVEL PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More areas under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains strength
17 hours ago
“Falcon” maintained strength hours after it intensified into a tropical storm as it continues to threaten...
Headlines
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 17
16 hours ago
A number of local government units announced class suspensions for July 17 in anticipation of "Falcon's" onslaught.
Headlines
‘BOC has long way to go vs corruption’
By Mary Grace Padin | 11 hours ago
The government still has a long way to go in curbing corruption within the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Finance Secretary Carlos...
Headlines
‘Short’ 4th SONA to educate critics
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to deliver a short State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22 as agencies have already reported...
Headlines
US: Philippines well-positioned to ensure South China Sea code consistent with international law
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is in a position to ensure that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea will be consistent with international...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Moderate to heavy rains in Luzon, Visayas due to 'Falcon'
2 hours ago
Warning signals are up in parts of north Luzon due to Tropical Storm Falcon, which has looped and is now centered east of...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Locsin: Philippines won’t withdraw, cut ties
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
After officials hinted of leaving the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and cutting ties with Iceland, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
11 hours ago
US to aid Philippines in ‘evidence-based’ drug war
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The United States remains committed to working with the Philippines on “evidence-based” approaches to reducing...
Headlines
11 hours ago
More trains coming; fleet to grow by more than 5 times
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The government is planning to bolster the country’s fleet of operational train cars by more than five times by the end...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Dengue alert: 89 deaths, 15,803 cases so far this year
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
The rise in dengue cases in the country has resulted in 89 deaths from January to the present, the National Risk Reduction...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with