Moderate to heavy rains in Luzon, Visayas due to 'Falcon'

MANILA, Philippines — Warning signals are up in parts of north Luzon due to Tropical Storm Falcon, which has looped and is now centered east of Aparri, Cagayan, PAGASA said Wednesday morning.

According to its 8 a.m. Severe Weather Bulletin, 'Falcon' was 200 kilometers east of Aparri on Wednesday morning and moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been lifted over Aurora, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, and the northern portion of Quirino.

TCWS No. 1 is up over Abra, Kalinga, Isabela, Mountain Province and Ifugao, however, and those provinces can expect winds of 30-60 kph in the next 36 hours.

TCWS No. 2 is meanwhile up over Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan—including Babuyan Group of Islands, PAGASA said. Those areas can expect winds of 61-120 kph within 24 hours.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Guimaras.

Light to moderate with at time heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, as well the rest of MIMAROPA and of the Visayas regions.

Forecast Position

• Thursday morning: 115 km north of Basco, Batanes

• Friday morning: 620 km north of Basco, Batanes (Outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)

• Saturday morning: 1,160 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (Outside PAR)