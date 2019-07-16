NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Esperanza Cayanan, chief of the weather division of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Falcon may bring 50 to 100 millimeters (mm) of rain over Bulacan, where the reservoir is located, today and tomorrow.
Boy Santos
Heavy rains ahead from Falcon
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Falcon is expected to bring rains in many parts of the country in the next three days but may not be able to raise Angat dam’s water supply to normal level.

Esperanza Cayanan, chief of the weather division of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Falcon may bring 50 to 100 millimeters (mm) of rain over Bulacan, where the reservoir is located, today and tomorrow.

“This is a general forecast. (Today) we expect 50 to 100 mm and hopefully the rains will fall over Angat. (Tomorrow), 25 to 50 mm. We hope the monsoon rains in the area will be accompanied by thunderstorms,” she said.

PAGASA hydrologist Richard Orendain said as of 6 a.m. yesterday the water level at Angat was at 158.75 meters, still below the 160-meter critical level.

He said 350 mm of rain is needed to reach the 180-meter normal operating level of Angat and 1,160 mm to attain its normal high water level of 210 meters.

As of 3 p.m. yesterday, the center of Falcon was located at 1,025 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

It was forecast to move northwest at 25 km/h.

PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez said tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised over Luzon today as Falcon moves closer to landmass.

He said Southern Luzon, particularly the Bicol region, will be affected by Falcon, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Southern Luzon will also experience scattered rains due to the enhanced southwest monsoon today and tomorrow.

Falcon – the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year – was forecast to make landfall over Cagayan tomorrow morning.

It is likely to intensify into a storm as it traverses Babuyan Channel, he added. – With Ramon Efren Lazaro

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FALCON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More than 'ice': A look at Iceland's feats in world rankings and role at UN rights council
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
President Duterte said Iceland is mainly "just ice." But it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his misconceptions...
Headlines
U.S. says South China Sea ruling legally binding on China, Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The United States underscored the United Nations arbitral tribunal’s 2016 decision invalidating China’s nine-dash...
Headlines
Philippines might cut diplomatic ties with Iceland
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The Philippine government is open to cutting ties with Iceland which filed a resolution urging the UN to look into the country's...
Headlines
Become president first, Calida tells critics of West Philippine Sea policy
By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Senior Associate Justice Carpio told reporters in a message: “The last time I checked, freedom of expression is still...
Headlines
Carpio suggests 'formula' for enforcing arbitral award without going to war
13 hours ago
Responding to the challenge of President Rodrigo Duterte, Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio enumerated...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Philippines pullout from UNHRC is Duterte’s call – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
It would be up to President Duterte to decide whether the Philippines should withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights...
Headlines
2 hours ago
DOH declares national dengue alert
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 hours ago
Due to rapidly increasing cases of dengue in several regions, the Department of Health (DOH) declared yesterday a National...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Government cautioned on withdrawal from rights body
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday cautioned the government against Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.’s intention...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Law signed giving 20% fare discounts to students
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Students are now entitled to a 20 percent discount on all public transportation.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Noy skipping SONA anew; CHR chief waiting for invitation
By Delon Porcalla | 2 hours ago
Former president Benigno Aquino III will again skip the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of his successor – as he...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with