Heavy rains ahead from Falcon

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Falcon is expected to bring rains in many parts of the country in the next three days but may not be able to raise Angat dam’s water supply to normal level.

Esperanza Cayanan, chief of the weather division of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Falcon may bring 50 to 100 millimeters (mm) of rain over Bulacan, where the reservoir is located, today and tomorrow.

“This is a general forecast. (Today) we expect 50 to 100 mm and hopefully the rains will fall over Angat. (Tomorrow), 25 to 50 mm. We hope the monsoon rains in the area will be accompanied by thunderstorms,” she said.

PAGASA hydrologist Richard Orendain said as of 6 a.m. yesterday the water level at Angat was at 158.75 meters, still below the 160-meter critical level.

He said 350 mm of rain is needed to reach the 180-meter normal operating level of Angat and 1,160 mm to attain its normal high water level of 210 meters.

As of 3 p.m. yesterday, the center of Falcon was located at 1,025 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

It was forecast to move northwest at 25 km/h.

PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez said tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised over Luzon today as Falcon moves closer to landmass.

He said Southern Luzon, particularly the Bicol region, will be affected by Falcon, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Southern Luzon will also experience scattered rains due to the enhanced southwest monsoon today and tomorrow.

Falcon – the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year – was forecast to make landfall over Cagayan tomorrow morning.

It is likely to intensify into a storm as it traverses Babuyan Channel, he added. – With Ramon Efren Lazaro