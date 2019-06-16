ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
A public announcement is posted outside the office of KAPA Community Ministry International in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu as joint operatives from the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, and Securities and Exchange Commission raided the firm.
JOY TORREJOS
Palace: Case vs KAPA can continue even without complainants
June 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The filing of cases against KAPA Community Ministry International, Inc.—a religious group that government regulators say is also running an investment scam—may proceed even if its members have not filed complaints, Malacañang said Sunday.

Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles said the Department of Justice would file charges if it finds probable cause against the leaders of the group. 

"There would be special treatment if they say that cases should not be filed because members are not complaining. We have laws to follow and if they do not follow the law, whether or not the members are complaining, (the Justice department) is required (to file cases)," Nograles told Super Radyo dzBB. 

"Anyway, they will be given their chance in court to defend themselves if indeed no syndicated estafa or estafa was committed," he added. 

RELATED: Too good to be true: Why the government is sutting KAPA down

Nograles said KAPA would be treated fairly while the DOJ is conducting an investigation. 

"If cases are filed during the preliminary investigation of DOJ, the DOJ would get the counter-affidavit of the other side. If they (KAPA) want, they can attach in their annexes the statements of their members that they do not have any complaints," the Cabinet official said. 

"In other words, patas naman ang laban (the process would be fair)," he added. 

Last week, President Duterte ordered the closure of KAPA for allegedly engaging in a fraudulent money scheme. The Surigao del Sur-based group reportedly promised a 30-percent monthly return or "blessings" to members who donate money, a scheme that the president has described as "too good to be true." 

KAPA founder Joel Apolinario has denied involvement in a money scam and has urged his members to urge Duterte to take back his order to shut down their group.  

Nograles also questioned KAPA members' claim that the money they contributed to the group is a donation. 

"If it was a donation, you should not expect anything in return. Is it a guaranteed blessing? Is it a blessing that came from heaven?" Nograles said. 

"Do not be angry with the president just because your blessings will stop. It's not a blessing and donation. It's a different story if you are expecting a three-month blessing. It's not a blessing but a business. Lets call a spade a spade," he added. 

