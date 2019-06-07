ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
AFP/Patrik Stollarz
Philippines should remain involved in climate change prevention — CHR
(Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights expressed hopes the government will remain active in climate change prevention despite the Department of Foreign Affairs' decision to stop sending representatives to conferences abroad. 

“The participation of the Philippines in climate change talks ensures that we have a say on the climate discourse, which impacts us greatly. We hope that despite non-attendance, we will remain active in climate change prevention,” CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia said in a statement Friday. 

This comes after Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin announced the country will no longer send official representatives to climate change conferences requiring air travel. 

“Following Duterte's answer to UN's plea for yet another stronger stand against climate change—which he branded as more hot air—I am rejecting all official participation in climate change conferences requiring air travel,” Locsin said on Twitter. 

He added: “We'll just vote Yes to radical proposals. No more talk."

In his speech at the Nikkei International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo last week, Duterte claimed the UN climate conferences have not done anything to improve the situation and that they are “waste of time and money.”

'Not in vain'

But for CHR, the country's participation in global talks on climate change is “not in vain,” noting how the country led calls to put the global warming threshold at 1.5 degrees celsius at Climate Vulnerable Forum in 2015. This limit was later enshrined in the Paris agreement. 

In 2017, the Senate ratified the Paris Agreement, which aimed to strengthen the country's involvement in climate talks. 

“Participating in the global discourse can also be an avenue to press for greater responsibilty and accountability especially from the primary contributors of global emissions,” De Guia said. 

CHR also said the government should continue its commitment to enact laws and policies that will help prevent climate change and mitigate its impact.

“The future of humanity is at stake and our country is among those that bear the brunt of this global phenomenon. We, therefore, encourage the government to take advantage of all avenues that aim to address the climate problem,” De Guia said. — Philstar.com intern Edelito Mercene Jr. 

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS UN CLIMATE CONFERENCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 of 6 outgoing senators to assume new posts
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Three of the six outgoing senators are set to assume new posts in Congress and the executive branch on June 30, while the...
Headlines
US closing Manila immigration office
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it will permanently close its field office in Manila...
Headlines
US immigration office stops Manila operations
1 day ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be closing its operations in Manila.
Headlines
Bishop David says he 'briefly' met Advincula but referred him to other people
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Referring to Advincula, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said: “He came and left as a total stranger to me.&rd...
Headlines
Trillanes 'ready' to be on other side of Congress probes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
At the Kapihan sa Senado forum, the vocal critic of Duterte recalled that his being a lawmaker did not keep him from being...
Headlines
Latest
6 minutes ago
South China Sea fisheries collapse to hurt entire Southeast Asia — expert
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 minutes ago
"Any fisher in the region will tell you how much smaller the catches have become."
Headlines
24 minutes ago
PNP orders recall of Erwin Tulfo's firearms
24 minutes ago
Police said they sent a notice to Erwin Tulfo’s last known address to surrender his firearms as his license has ex...
Headlines
1 hour ago
DSWD’s Bautista willing to accept Tulfo’s apology but…
1 hour ago
Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista said the media personality's compliance with his conditions is needed to show his...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Third plea vs EDSA bus ban filed before SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“It is apparent that the public’s right to people-oriented national transport system has been substantially and...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Japanese site reimagines Philippine flag as samurai
3 hours ago
The Philippine flag got the Japanese anime treatment and Filipino anime fans are ecstatic.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with