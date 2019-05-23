ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Feb. 26, 2019 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo talks during the Ka Pepe Diokno Human rights award at De La Salle University in Manila.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Robredo, Liberal Party: We never met 'Bikoy'
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Liberal Party has nothing to do with the latest allegations of Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy,” said Vice President Leni Robredo, who is also the LP chair.

In a televised press conference, Robredo said that she never met nor communicated with Advincula who surfaced Thursday morning. Advincula accused the Liberal Party and Sens. Antonio Trillanes IV and Risa Hontiveros of conniving in a supposed scheme to bring down President Rodrigo Duterte.

“There were so many names that were mentioned. The Liberal Party was once again tagged,” Robredo said in Filipino.

READ: 'Bikoy' tags Trillanes in making of 'Ang Totoong Narcolist' videos

She added: “It is unfair to tag Liberal Party again. If this is harassment, to pull down the party due to being the opposition, this will not be a cause for us to stop to criticize.”

After weeks of hiding, Advincula surrendered to the Philippine National Police and walked back on his earlier statements that pinned the Dutertes and senator-elect Bong Go.

In the same month that he said he is receiving threats to his life due to the “truth” behind the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, Advincula recently claimed he was hired to create the videos in an effort to divert the public’s attention from the high approval ratings of the Duterte administration.

Trillanes, for his part, also denied the allegations made by "Bikoy."

“This could be another ploy of the administration to harass the opposition. For now, I will be consulting with my lawyers so that we could also file the appropriate charges against him,” he added.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, the LP president, also said that Advincula’s allegations are "lies.”

“The Liberal Party is again tagged in ouster plots that are made up to cover up the failures and corruption of the administration,” Pangilinan said.

“I will repeat: The LP has nothing to do with the Bikoy video. All these are lies and fabricated,” he added.

Robredo also said the allegation that she is part of the group destabilizing the government has been floated since 2016.

While she said that she met with Trillanes a few times, she stressed that the senator only met with her to show the internal survey of the Magdalo survey for the election campaign.

“There was no mention of destabilization nor of Bikoy,” she added.

“I will never be part of any destabilization plot,” she also said.

This is a developing story.

BIKOY LENI ROBREDO LIBERAL PARTY PETER ADVINCULA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Race is on: Who will be the next House speaker?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Several names are being floated for the possible replacement of Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo when she ends her term next...
Headlines
‘Game of chairs’: Winning senators share preferred Senate committee
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
More than a month before they take their oaths of office, some of the senators-elect have already mentioned which Senate committees...
Headlines
Comelec allows Cardema's surprise substitution as Duterte Youth rep
By Jonathan de Santos | 15 hours ago
His substitution at the last minute raised opposition from, among other sectors, Kabataan party-list, which Cardema had framed...
Headlines
Sara thumbs down Pantaleon, Alan for speaker
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio did not mince words regarding those seeking the House speakers’ post in the 18th Congres...
Headlines
Philippines a haven for money launderers, criminals — AMLC
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) secretariat yesterday reported that the Philippines has become a major destination...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Duterte signs law giving PNP control over police training
2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will soon take over the training of police recruits following the approval of President Rodrigo...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Canada hires company to take back trash from Philippines by end of June
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Canada has beaten the Philippines in looking for a shipping firm that would take back the remaining 69 containers of garbage...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘We’re no rubber stamps’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Poised to dominate the Senate following their victory in the midterm elections, allies of President Duterte made it clear...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Morales to pursue complaint vs Xi despite ‘bullying’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Held for hours at the Hong Kong airport for vague reasons, former ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales said her experience of...
Headlines
13 hours ago
51 party-list groups proclaimed
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Fifty-one party-list groups were proclaimed last night by the Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with