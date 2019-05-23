Robredo, Liberal Party: We never met 'Bikoy'

MANILA, Philippines — The Liberal Party has nothing to do with the latest allegations of Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy,” said Vice President Leni Robredo, who is also the LP chair.

In a televised press conference, Robredo said that she never met nor communicated with Advincula who surfaced Thursday morning. Advincula accused the Liberal Party and Sens. Antonio Trillanes IV and Risa Hontiveros of conniving in a supposed scheme to bring down President Rodrigo Duterte.

“There were so many names that were mentioned. The Liberal Party was once again tagged,” Robredo said in Filipino.

She added: “It is unfair to tag Liberal Party again. If this is harassment, to pull down the party due to being the opposition, this will not be a cause for us to stop to criticize.”

After weeks of hiding, Advincula surrendered to the Philippine National Police and walked back on his earlier statements that pinned the Dutertes and senator-elect Bong Go.

In the same month that he said he is receiving threats to his life due to the “truth” behind the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, Advincula recently claimed he was hired to create the videos in an effort to divert the public’s attention from the high approval ratings of the Duterte administration.

Trillanes, for his part, also denied the allegations made by "Bikoy."

“This could be another ploy of the administration to harass the opposition. For now, I will be consulting with my lawyers so that we could also file the appropriate charges against him,” he added.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, the LP president, also said that Advincula’s allegations are "lies.”

“The Liberal Party is again tagged in ouster plots that are made up to cover up the failures and corruption of the administration,” Pangilinan said.

“I will repeat: The LP has nothing to do with the Bikoy video. All these are lies and fabricated,” he added.

Robredo also said the allegation that she is part of the group destabilizing the government has been floated since 2016.

While she said that she met with Trillanes a few times, she stressed that the senator only met with her to show the internal survey of the Magdalo survey for the election campaign.

“There was no mention of destabilization nor of Bikoy,” she added.

“I will never be part of any destabilization plot,” she also said.

This is a developing story.