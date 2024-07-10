Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2 out of 15 passed the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Doha, Qatar last June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on July 10, 2024

1 FLORES, ALLIAH GAIL ESCOBIDO

2 QUIRANTE, CHRISTOPHER AQUINO