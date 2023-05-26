Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives

MANILA, Philippines - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 23 out of 69 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., Chairman; Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas and Liwayway M. Piedad, Members

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Respiratory Therapist Special Proffesional Liscensure Examination Held on APRIL 22 & 23, 2023 . Released on May 26, 2023

Seq. No. N a m eicensure

1 AHIYAL, JAISAR USMAN

2 ALIH, JUNEA LAWAMA

3 ALVAREZ, MARK ANTHONY BUERANO

4 AMANO, AJIJA JUBAHAN

5 BAGUNAS, AGAPITO JR CAMACHO

6 BALDOMERO, NURFAIZA JUMADIL

7 BALONSO, MARICEL GARCIA

8 BANTIQUE, JULIUS HERBERT ERMITAÑO

9 CORTEZ, JULIUS MONTAÑEZ

10 DANZALAN, RUBY GARCIA

11 DICHOSO, ELVIRA HALON

12 ESPERANZA, MADONA CALANTOC

13 GARCIA, ROCHELLE BARRACA

14 HULIGANGA, CHEDETTE SALVANI

15 JULKARNAIN, MISRAYA OMAR

16 LALIYAH, KAZILLE MAY TORMIS

17 MAJUDDIN, WEHILDA BAKIL

18 MOHSEN BOUSAAD, BASMA ALIH

19 PALIZA, ROMMEL GANDINGCO

20 PELAYO, NUR-SHAJID UTUTALUM

21 PIZARES, AMADEL NAPALIT

22 QUILIBAN, NISHARA SALIP

23 RIO, CAROLYN MARTINEZ

24 SERABANI, LYN-RAHNI TAHIL

25 SERRATO, NORA FE MATTAHALI

26 SINTAAN, SHERABEN DARE

27 TEO, FRELYN DIMAN