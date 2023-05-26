^

Exam Results

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives

The Philippine Star
May 26, 2023

MANILA, Philippines - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 23 out of 69 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., Chairman; Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas and Liwayway M. Piedad, Members

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Respiratory Therapist Special Proffesional Liscensure Examination Held on APRIL 22 & 23, 2023 . Released on May 26, 2023

Seq. No.         N a m eicensure 

1        AHIYAL, JAISAR  USMAN

2        ALIH, JUNEA  LAWAMA

3        ALVAREZ, MARK ANTHONY  BUERANO

4        AMANO, AJIJA  JUBAHAN

5        BAGUNAS, AGAPITO JR  CAMACHO

6        BALDOMERO, NURFAIZA  JUMADIL

7        BALONSO, MARICEL  GARCIA

8        BANTIQUE, JULIUS HERBERT  ERMITAÑO

9        CORTEZ, JULIUS  MONTAÑEZ

10        DANZALAN, RUBY  GARCIA

11        DICHOSO, ELVIRA  HALON

12        ESPERANZA, MADONA  CALANTOC

13        GARCIA, ROCHELLE  BARRACA

14        HULIGANGA, CHEDETTE  SALVANI

15        JULKARNAIN, MISRAYA  OMAR

16        LALIYAH, KAZILLE MAY  TORMIS

17        MAJUDDIN, WEHILDA  BAKIL

18        MOHSEN BOUSAAD, BASMA  ALIH

19        PALIZA, ROMMEL  GANDINGCO

20        PELAYO, NUR-SHAJID  UTUTALUM

21        PIZARES, AMADEL  NAPALIT

22        QUILIBAN, NISHARA  SALIP

23        RIO, CAROLYN  MARTINEZ

24        SERABANI, LYN-RAHNI  TAHIL

25        SERRATO, NORA FE  MATTAHALI

26        SINTAAN, SHERABEN  DARE

27        TEO, FRELYN  DIMAN

