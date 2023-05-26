Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives
MANILA, Philippines - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 23 out of 69 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.
The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., Chairman; Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas and Liwayway M. Piedad, Members
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Respiratory Therapist Special Proffesional Liscensure Examination Held on APRIL 22 & 23, 2023 . Released on May 26, 2023
1 AHIYAL, JAISAR USMAN
2 ALIH, JUNEA LAWAMA
3 ALVAREZ, MARK ANTHONY BUERANO
4 AMANO, AJIJA JUBAHAN
5 BAGUNAS, AGAPITO JR CAMACHO
6 BALDOMERO, NURFAIZA JUMADIL
7 BALONSO, MARICEL GARCIA
8 BANTIQUE, JULIUS HERBERT ERMITAÑO
9 CORTEZ, JULIUS MONTAÑEZ
10 DANZALAN, RUBY GARCIA
11 DICHOSO, ELVIRA HALON
12 ESPERANZA, MADONA CALANTOC
13 GARCIA, ROCHELLE BARRACA
14 HULIGANGA, CHEDETTE SALVANI
15 JULKARNAIN, MISRAYA OMAR
16 LALIYAH, KAZILLE MAY TORMIS
17 MAJUDDIN, WEHILDA BAKIL
18 MOHSEN BOUSAAD, BASMA ALIH
19 PALIZA, ROMMEL GANDINGCO
20 PELAYO, NUR-SHAJID UTUTALUM
21 PIZARES, AMADEL NAPALIT
22 QUILIBAN, NISHARA SALIP
23 RIO, CAROLYN MARTINEZ
24 SERABANI, LYN-RAHNI TAHIL
25 SERRATO, NORA FE MATTAHALI
26 SINTAAN, SHERABEN DARE
27 TEO, FRELYN DIMAN
