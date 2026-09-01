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Korean Wave

'Agent Kim' So Ji Sub to visit Manila

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 1, 2026 | 2:25pm
'Agent Kim' So Ji Sub to visit Manila
Korean star So Ji-sub
Live Nation Kpop via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines – Original Hallyu star So Ji-sub will be making his way to the capital in November for a fan meeting. 

Ji-sub will bring his “Soulmate The Timeless” Asia fan meeting tour to the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on November 5. 

Live Nation Philippines did not give further details regarding Ji-sub’s November date with his Philippine fans. 

Other tour stops include Macao, Taipei, Jakarta and Bangkok, with shows from October 24 to November 15. 

Ji-sub rose to global prominence via the 2004 drama “Memories of Bali”, co-starring other Hallyu stars, Ha Ji-won and Zo In-sung. 

He followed it up with other hit K-dramas, including “Oh My Venus” with Shin Min-a, and “The Master’s Sun” with Gong Hyo-jin. 

His latest drama, “Agent Kim Reactivated”, was a hit on Netflix. 

Ji-sub's last Manila visit was in 2019. 

RELATED: Kim Mu Yeol reunites with 'Parasite' star for new revenge action series

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