BTS' Jin wants to collaborate with Fil-Am Bruno Mars

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Kim Seok-jin, better known as Jin of the boy band BTS, expressed his admiration for Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars and hopes to collaborate with him one day.

Jin participated in Buzzfeed's "Puppy Interview," answering questions while playing with puppies, to promote his sophomore album "Echo" and upcoming debut solo "RunSeokjin Ep." world tour.

After sharing his guesses on which of his songs from "Echo" would his fellow BTS members like most, Jin said in Korean he would love to collaborate with Bruno one day. Jin said he only met the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter in passing.

"It'd be a lot fun. I'm a huge fan of him," said Jin, adding that he practiced his vocals by singing Mars' hit song "Just The Way You Are" in the past.

The singer also said he enjoyed "APT," Mars' collaboration single with Blackpink member Rose released last year.

The "RunSeokjin Ep." tour begins in South Korea on June 28, several days after the last BTS member Suga is discharged from the military.

BTS marks its 12th anniversary this year and the group is planning an official reunion before the year ends.

Jin said later in the video that he wants to go on a trip with his fellow BTS members, an idea proposed by one of them before they entered military service.

Apart from "APT," Mars also released "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga, which won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It is Mars' 16th Grammy award. — Video from Buzzfeed Celeb's YouTube channel

