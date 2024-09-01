^

Korean Wave

Prada taps Aespa's Karina as brand ambassador

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 3:57pm
Prada taps Aespa's Karina as brand ambassador
Aespa's Karina for Prada
Prada via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean artist Karina, lead singer of the girl group Aespa, is the newest global brand ambassador of Italian luxury fashion company Prada.

The fashion house confirmed Karina officially joining the brand on social media with photos of the singer wearing a black enemble.

The coquette frock is high-neck, body-con midi dress with stacked satin bows, complemented black leather point-toe mules.

Karina joining Prada comes as a little surprise to fans having worn the brand's outfits several times, including at the Men's Fall/Winter 2024 show earlier this year and at the Milan Fashion Week in a silk gazar shift dress from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

The singer is expected to make an appearance at Prada's Spring/Summer Womenswear Fashion Show next month.

Prada has attracted many Korean stars in the past, including Twice's Sana, NCT's Jaehyun, actress Kim Tae-ri, singer Jeon Somi, and all the members of Enhypen.

Aespa is no stranger to ambassador roles, as the entire group was tapped by French fashion house Givenchy.

This does mark Karina's first solo ambassadorship and the last member of Aespa to have one: Giselle was tapped by Loewe, Winte for Polo Ralph Lauren, and Ningning for Versace.

Aespa debuted in 2020. The group is best known for the songs "Savage," "Black Mamba," "Next Level," "Girls," "Spicy," "Drama," "Dreams Come True," and most recently, "Supernova" and "Armageddon."

RELATED: Cebuano Fans Hope to See aespa Tour in the Philippines Soon

K-POP

KPOP

PRADA
