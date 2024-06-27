^

Korean Wave

Enhypen shares Filipino words learned

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The seven-member Korean boy group, Enhypen, which is composed of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki recently visited the Philippines for the fourth time, and they’ve learned a few Filipino phrases.

“Kumusta. Salamat po. Pogi. Sunoo pogi,” a playful Sunoo said.

The group’s leader, Jungwon, expressed his gratitude to the Filipino fans: “We were here for the ‘Fate ‘tour in New Clark City. Before that, we were here for ‘Manifesto.’ We are very happy to have received so much love from Filipinos.”

He then gave a sweet farewell to the press which was echoed by all the members:“Mahal kita!” — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Martin Ramos

