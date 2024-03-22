'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor Kang Tae Oh to star in romcom after completing military service

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kang Tae-oh is set to star in a romantic-comedy drama set in a rural potato research institute as his first major project after completing his mandatory military service.

The "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star was discharged from the military after completing one year and six months since his enlistment in September 2022.

His agency Man of Creation said that the actor is in talks to star in the drama with the tentative title "Potato Research Institute."

“I enlisted after receiving great love from everyone after wrapping up ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ I faced the end of my 20s and start of my 30s in the military, and it was a meaningful time during which I fixed my bad habits and earned only good things.

"I will work to impress with great projects going forward, so please show lots of anticipation and love," said the actor.

Tae-oh served as an assistant instructor for the Recruitment Training Center while doing his military service.

RELATED: 'Is he for real?': 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' male lead Lee Jun Ho keeps fans dreaming