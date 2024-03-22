^

Korean Wave

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor Kang Tae Oh to star in romcom after completing military service

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 3:42pm
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor Kang Tae Oh to star in romcom after completing military service
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Kang Tae-oh completed his mandatory military service on March 19, 2024.
Man of Creation

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kang Tae-oh is set to star in a romantic-comedy drama set in a rural potato research institute as his first major project after completing his mandatory military service. 

The "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star was discharged from the military after completing one year and six months since his enlistment in September 2022. 

His agency Man of Creation said that the actor is in talks to star in the drama with the tentative title "Potato Research Institute." 

“I enlisted after receiving great love from everyone after wrapping up ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ I faced the end of my 20s and start of my 30s in the military, and it was a meaningful time during which I fixed my bad habits and earned only good things.

"I will work to impress with great projects going forward, so please show lots of anticipation and love," said the actor. 

Tae-oh served as an assistant instructor for the Recruitment Training Center while doing his military service. 

RELATED: 'Is he for real?': 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' male lead Lee Jun Ho keeps fans dreaming

vuukle comment

EXTRAORDINARY ATTORNEY WOO

K-DRAMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Han So Hee confirms dating Ryu Jun Yeol following agency's denial
6 days ago

Han So Hee confirms dating Ryu Jun Yeol following agency's denial

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Korean actress Han So-hee admitted she was dating fellow actor Ryu Jun-yeol, a day after So-hee's agency 9ato Entertainment...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Record label announces auditions for aspiring K-pop idols
6 days ago

Record label announces auditions for aspiring K-pop idols

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Universal Records is holding auditions for teenage boys and girls aspiring to become K-pop idols.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Tagalog-dubbed K-dramas 'My Lovely Liar,' 'Something in the Rain' now streaming
6 days ago

Tagalog-dubbed K-dramas 'My Lovely Liar,' 'Something in the Rain' now streaming

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Streaming site Viu Philippines dropped five fresh new Tagalog-dubbed Asian series, many of which feature inspiring and remarkable...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Award-winning K-drama 'Signal' season 2 in the works
7 days ago

Award-winning K-drama 'Signal' season 2 in the works

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Director Jang Won-seok and writer Kim Eun-hee attended an event in Rome when the director confirmed that the second season...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu
8 days ago

K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Filipino K-pop singers Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano along with Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju will be visiting the Philippines...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with