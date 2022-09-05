'Is he for real?': 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' male lead Lee Jun Ho keeps fans dreaming

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from its brave attempt at tackling the struggles and abilities of people living with the autism spectrum disorder, hit South Korean drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" also made its male lead stand out by not making him a bossy, arm-pulling man in suit with a really bad temper.

Lee Jun-ho, played by Kang Tae-oh, has been tagged by many fans as a "walking green flag." By this, they mean that he is an ideal man who has all the right qualities that would easily make them fall in love with him.

Here's a list of those "kilig" qualities that Lee Jun-ho possesses that made viewers believe that the "ideal man" exists even for just two hours a week.

1. He is willing to listen to Woo Young-woo's whale stories.

Unlike many of their colleagues at Hanbada Law Firm, he allots time to listen to Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) blabber about whales and her encyclopedic knowledge about them. Imagine having a conversation about the mating habits and natural habitats of these enormous underwater mammals for an hour. That's how patient Jun-ho is.

2. He's willing to be a shock absorber.

Young-woo is lucky to have a man who is willing to cushion her, literally and figuratively, when she witnesses a fatal accident. As someone who gets anxious at unexpected occurences, Young-woo needs the comfort of a safe space and Jun-ho almost always happens to be always by her side.

3. He's willing to be in a one-sided love.

Rare is a man who is after another person's heart more than his own. Jun-ho is an exceptional man blessed with a pleasant face, a great mind, and a good upbringing. But even if he has all these and could have his pick at all the women who were throwing themselves at him, he still consistently chooses Young-woo instead, then he's obviously a keeper.

4. He's willing to look like a fool for his love.

Just a clarification, most male drama leads do act and sound foolish. But Jun-ho's way of looking like a fool endears him more to viewers simply because it comes from a place of genuine love and understanding.

5. He says all the right words that induces all the fluffy feelings long forgotten because, well, real world sucks all the goodness out of a good person.

Jun-ho has some of the cheesiest lines in the series and yet, he only elicits sighs and wishful thinking. His declarations of love are passionate, and, at one point, resignedly inventive. For a few minutes, viewers can only savor that longing for unconditional love that is hard to come by in real life.

6. He's willing to fight for his love.

Even when faced with an obstacle called family. Yes, he stood by his love for Young-woo even if his family has doubts about their relationship because they were only worried if he could live with a person with autism spectrum disorder. So lucky girl.

It's nice to dream about a Lee Jun-ho for everyone. It's okay to live in that fantasy, but it's best to manage expectations because we all know he truly is just a figment of a writer's imagination.

