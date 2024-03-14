'Boys Over Flowers' star Oguri Shun, Han Hyo Joo to star in romantic series — reports

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Han Hyo-joo is reportedly going to star with Japanese star Oguri Shun in a romantic comedy series.

Several Korean entertainment sites said the two actors are set to star in the upcoming series "Romantic Anonymous," which will be adapted from a film with the same name.

In a Soompi report, it cited a story on Ilgan Sports that reported about insider information regarding the show.

It added that a source from Hyo-joo's agency, BH Entertainment, said that the actress has been "cast in the project" and that the show has began filming.

"Romantic Anonymous" is the title of Jean-Pierre Ameris' 2010 film about a French woman with social anxiety who gets hired in a small chocolate store.

Hyo-joo's last successful TV series is the supernatural action drama "Moving."

Oguri is known overseas as one of the stars of the Japanese show "Boys Over Flowers," adapted from the manga with the same name (Hana Yori Dango). He also appeared in many popular Japanese dramas that were shown in the Philippines including "Gokusen" and "Hana-Kimi."

