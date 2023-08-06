^

Korean Wave

Jo In Sung returns to drama with Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung in supernatural series 'Moving'

Kathleen A. Llemit
August 6, 2023
Character posters for the upcoming K-drama "Moving."
MANILA, Philippines — Jo In-sung returns to the small screen as an agent with the ability to fly in the star-studded, supernatural series about a group of high school students and their parents with special abilities in the upcoming K-drama "Moving." 

In-sung, who was last seen as the lead in the 2014 drama "It's Okay That's Love," plays Kim Doo-shik who is a special agent who can fly. Han Hyo-joo plays his wife, Lee Mi-hyeon, who is gifted with enhanced senses. 

Their son, Kim Bong-seok (Lee Jung-ha), crosses paths with another high school student named Jang Hee-soo (Go Yoon-jung). They discover that they are different from their peers and classmates. 

Bong-seok possesses the same abilities as his parents, while Hee-soo inherited the powers of her father, Jang Joo-won (Ryu Seung-ryong), who has regenerative abilities. 

Cha Tae-hyun, meanwhile, plays Jeon Gye-do who can generate electricity. 

The drama is based on the web toon of the same name by popular South Korean artist Kang Full. 

"Moving" is scheduled to premiere on August 9. — Video from Disney Plus Singapore YouTube channel

