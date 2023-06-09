Sandara Park flattered, happy that Filipinos still remember her

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Sandara Park expressed her gratitude and joy that Filipinos still recognize her after all these years.

Sandara was in Clark, Pampanga a few days ago, shooting for the variety show "Idol Truck" with fellow Korean stars Jinu of Winner, rapper Dindin, and former NU’EST members Aron and JR.

The singer posted several photos of her trip to Clark, which happened to be the first time she ever visited the Pampanga city, on social media where Sandara also admitted how flattered she was to still be remembered by Filipinos.

"Sobrang nakakagulat at nakakaflatter na hanggang ngayon, kilalang kilala pa ako ng mag Pinoy. Maraming salamat sa love & support nyo sakin!!! Mahal ko kayo!!! Forever!!!" Sandara said on Instagram with a photo dump.

Meanwhile on Twitter she said, "Pano niyo ba ako naalala hanggang ngayon kahit matagal nako wala sa Phil[ippine] TB show. Sa halos lahat ng generation, naalala pa nila ako. Kahit sa mall, sa market, sa restuarant, sa lahat ng places kakagulat hehe I’m so happy!!!"

Question! Pano nyo ba ako naalala hanggang ngayon kahit matagal nako wla sa Phil. Tv show. Sa halos lahat ng generation, naalala pa nila ako. Kahit sa mall, sa market, sa restuarant, sa lahat ng places???? kakagulat hehe I’m so happy!!!???? pic.twitter.com/hEdKRhiycQ — Sandara Park (@krungy21) June 8, 2023

Sandara rose to fame in the Philippines back in 2004 when she finished second behind Hero Angeles in the reality talent competition "Star Circle Quest."

She went on to appear on several films, some with Hero, and released an album under Star Magic before returning to South Korea with her family in 2007.

Two years later, she debuted as a Korean soloist and a member of 2NE1, and has maintained her popularity in both countries ever since.

