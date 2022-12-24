^

Sandara Park takes on the 'Tinikling Challenge' in Bohol

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 10:42am
Sandara Park takes on the 'Tinikling Challenge' in Bohol
K-pop star Sandara Park taking a break in Bohol.
Sandara Park via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park is back in the country, touring the picturesque island province of Bohol.

In her Instagram account, Sandara posted photos of her vacation. 

"Dara Tour is back," she captioned the post. 

Sandara was also seen dancing tinikling, a folk dance in which dancers step over and in between bamboo poles tapped on the ground by two people at each end.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

"Tourist Dara’s #tinikling challenge!!! The national dance of the Philippines. hirap.. nakalimutan ko na! Practice pa more!!!" she wrote. She also shared photos of herself visiting the popular tourist attraction, Loboc River. 

Last October, Sandara debunked a report that she is the third wealthiest K-pop star. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

“There was an article that said I had 30 billion won. I was so sad. What do they mean, 30 billion? It felt so unfair,” she said in a television show in Korea. 

“After debuting, I do think I’ve earned around 30 billion won but I shared with my agency and members and also paid taxes. I also shopped like crazy so I wasn’t able to buy a building,” she added. 

RELATED: Sandara Park reveals ex-boyfriend's name in mukbang video

