^

Korean Wave

Sandara Park working on solo album

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 11:14am
Sandara Park working on solo album
Sandara Park
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she's working on her solo album. 

In her Twitter account, Sandara said that the concept of her album will be her name. 

"I will give big spoiler!!! The concept of my album will be 'Sandara Park'," she wrote. 

She, however, said that it's still a long way to go before its release. 

"But it’s still too early to talk about it coz it’s still winter in Korea, spring is coming and then summer will be after spring," she said. 

"But I can’t stop talking bout my album with you guys. Just relax for now," she added. 

Sandara's upcoming album will be her first solo album since she debuted as a member of K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009.

The group, which was disbanded in 2016, was known for their hits such as "Fire" and "I Am The Best."

Sandara rose to fame in the Philippines after competing in the ABS-CBN celebrity search "Star Circle Quest."

RELATEDSandara Park reveals ex-boyfriend's name in mukbang video

SANDARA PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sandara Park working on solo album
1 hour ago

Sandara Park working on solo album

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she's working on her solo album. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
No joke: 'Running Man' finally sets Manila fan meeting date
4 days ago

No joke: 'Running Man' finally sets Manila fan meeting date

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
It's not an April Fool's day joke. The cast of the original and well-loved Korean variety show "Running Man" is finally setting...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jimin to release solo album 'FACE' in March
6 days ago

BTS' Jimin to release solo album 'FACE' in March

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
BTS member Jimin is set to debut his solo album "FACE" in March, days after he teased fans on a Weverse live broadcast...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Jisoo begins filming BLACKPINK's most expensive solo artist music video
8 days ago

Jisoo begins filming BLACKPINK's most expensive solo artist music video

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Jisoo, one of the four members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is reportedly filming her first music video, a month after it...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Gue to hold 1st Manila fan meet
9 days ago

'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Gue to hold 1st Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Live events and video production company Rise Media Philippines made the announcement on Twitter earlier today. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case
11 days ago

Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
 Korean actress Park Min-young was called in as a witness by prosecutors earlier this week in relation to the alleged...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with