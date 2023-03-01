Sandara Park working on solo album

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she's working on her solo album.

In her Twitter account, Sandara said that the concept of her album will be her name.

"I will give big spoiler!!! The concept of my album will be 'Sandara Park'," she wrote.

She, however, said that it's still a long way to go before its release.

"But it’s still too early to talk about it coz it’s still winter in Korea, spring is coming and then summer will be after spring," she said.

"But I can’t stop talking bout my album with you guys. Just relax for now," she added.

Sandara's upcoming album will be her first solo album since she debuted as a member of K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009.

The group, which was disbanded in 2016, was known for their hits such as "Fire" and "I Am The Best."

Sandara rose to fame in the Philippines after competing in the ABS-CBN celebrity search "Star Circle Quest."

