WATCH: Class 3-2 in full battle mode in 'Duty After School' part 2Â 

WATCH: Class 3-2 in full battle mode in 'Duty After School' part 2 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 8:49am
WATCH: Class 3-2 in full battle mode in 'Duty After School' part 2 
Seongjin High's Class 3-2 undergoes military training in survival series "Duty After School."
TVING via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — In just a few days, those who binge-watched the current talk of the town survival K-drama, "Duty After School," will know the fate of the remaining senior high students of Seongjin High School. 

In the trailer for the show's second part, sinister events are teased as Class 3-2 continue to survive the flower-shaped or starfish-shaped aliens, which have suddenly dropped on earth from inside the spheres that were hovering earth's skies for quite some time. 

The new trailer sees the students more determined and more sure of their shots as they continue to fight the quick and agile aliens that have killed many humans since the spheres began dropping one by one. 

One scene sees the class inside a complex that houses a prison where unseen humans are trapped. Their constant bickering that was seen in part 1 still happens even if they have appeared to have reunited at the end of the cliffhanger episode in part 1. 

WATCH: 'Duty After School' part 2 teaser 

Scheduled to air on April 21, the second part will hopefully answer the burning questions left by the first part. 

Will a well-loved character who was assumed to have been killed by sacrificing himself will be seen alive in part 2? Will Ae-seol and Bora's intriguing dynamic or backstory be told? Will the surviving members of Class 3-2 remain intact at the end of the show or will there be more casualties that will definitely break the hearts of the show's loyal viewers?

"Duty After School" is a web novel of the same name by Manhwa (comics) artist Ha Il-kwon. It tells the story of high school students who belong to Class 3-2 who initially signed up for military enlistment for extra points for college admissions. 

South Korea has mandated the enlistment of senior high students as a precaution on the impending war against the "spheres" that have been hovering on Earth's skies for a year. 

The show premiered on TVING last March 31. The second part will premiere on April 21. — Video from TVING YouTube channel

RELATED: Filipina 'All Of Us Are Dead' actress shares filming experience

