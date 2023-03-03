Review: BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Lego includes dancing mini figures!

MANILA, Philippines — From moving all-brick Ferrari cars and Adidas shoes that can be worn and come in shoe boxes, toy label Lego has outdone itself again as one of 21st century’s best inventions by not only rendering the world’s biggest boy group, BTS, into Lego – the new Lego BTS members can dance, too!

Dropping on March 4 in Lego Certified Store in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City and in other stores beginning March 5, the 749-piece Lego BTS Dynamite set includes all seven mini figures of the band members – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – for the first time ever as Lego characters!

Designed by BTS and Lego fans Josh Bretz and Jacob Twerski together with Lego Ideas designers James May, Gemma Anderson and Diego Sancho, the limited-edition set reimagines BTS on the set of the music video (MV) of their first fully-English recorded global hit, “Dynamite.” The new set includes the vibrant donut shop, ice cream truck and record store seen in the MV. Each building is fully detachable from the set, allowing for individual play and display experiences.

Building it could be a good bonding activity among friends and family – ARMY or not. It can be a conversation centerpiece or combined with at-home karaoke sing-alongs. Thanks to its stage with gears that sets it apart from other Lego sets, all seven members can move and even accompany you in TikTok sessions!

According to James May, Lego Ideas Model Designer, they made sure that the BTS minifigures could really bop because “dance choreography is so important for BTS.”

“So it was great to be able to incorporate a stage where band members can actually dance with the special function,” May has been quoted as saying in the instructions guide accompanying the set.

Although the set has been designed for those 18 and up, my nine-year-old daughter was able to build it on her own in less than a day because the instructions book contains very detailed and easy-to-follow brick-by-brick illustrations. The bricks are also numbered and the booklet instructs what numbered packs you should open first to prevent messing up and getting confused. The bricks, however, are very small and could become choking hazards for pets and little children, so adult supervision is still a must.

As a collectible, the limited-edition set, of course, could double or multiply ten-fold its current suggested retail price of P7,299 given that it is a two-in-one catch that brings together two global icons.

Beyond cuteness overload and good investment, the set boosted my child’s interest in music and helped enhance her appreciation of BTS as I saw her Googling the band more after building the set, and of course, watching and dancing to the “Dynamite” music video for at least twice in a row (okay, I admit, I watched, re-watched and danced with her). It also helped improve her fine motor skills, focus and patience. Most importantly, building Lego sets are good for keeping her eyes and fidgety fingers off from video games!

What’s great about Lego is since bricks of the same sizes can fit with one another even if they came from different sets, you can deconstruct the sets to create your own new world, broadening one’s creativity and imagination.

