BTS gets Lego treatment in new toy set

In this file photo taken on April 3, 2022, South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. K-pop supergroup BTS on June 14, 2022 announced they were taking an indefinite "hiatus" from one of the world's most popular acts to focus on solo pursuits.

MANILA, Philippines — Popular K-pop group BTS are the latest artists to have their own Lego set following the latest release of the famous toy brick company.

Previous Lego pop culture reimaginings include Central Perk from "Friends," Jerry's apartment from "Seinfeld," the Razor Crest from "The Mandalorian," Dundler-Mifflin from "The Office," Hogwarts from the "Harry Potter" franchise, and Rivendell from "The Lord of the Rings" franchise.

The toy company unveiled the 749-piece set, initially brought about by two Lego-loving Armys (fan of the group), inspired by the music video of BTS' hit sensation "Dynamite."

It only took the "Dynamite" music video less than a day to reach 100 million views on YouTube when it came out in August 2020, and hit a billion views within eight months. As of this writing, the music video has 1.6 billion views, 35 million likes and over 16 million comments.

Who's ready for a brick-built megahit? ????



It's time to get creative with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite Set!https://t.co/eWVxZhPg3n pic.twitter.com/hwVel3EkLo — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 16, 2023

The set in particular includes miniature replicas of the donut store, record store and ice cream truck, which were the locations of the music video. It also features the figurines of the group's members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — all with their own microphones.

Creators Jacob and Josh pitched in for the new concept, with latter doing the building and design work by Jacob shared which details were necessary.

"Jacob had the BTS knowledge, and he was able to direct my build in the proper way. I watched the music video over and over and tried to capture its essence in the Lego bricks," Josh said in a statement.

The Lego BTS Dynamite set goes on sale in early March 2023 for around P5,500 and can be found on the toy company's website and in Lego stores.

